Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-NHL Scorer Petr Klima Passes Away at 58

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Petr Klima: A Prolific NHL Goal-Scorer

The world of hockey has lost one of its greatest legends with the passing of Petr Klima at the age of 58. The Czech Republic native began his career as a junior with the HC Verva Litvinov hockey club in 1981, where he quickly established himself as a skilled player. Over his 22-year professional career, Klima accumulated 313 goals and 573 points in the NHL, and won a Stanley Cup Championship with the Edmonton Oilers in 1990.

Klima’s early years saw him play for Litvinov between 1983 and 1985, and then for Dukla Jihlava in the top Czechoslovakian professional league while also serving in the army. Along the way, he won two championship titles with the teams. He then emigrated to the United States, debuting with the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 10, 1985, and scored his first NHL goal against the Minnesota North Stars that year. Klima tallied 32 goals and 24 assists in his rookie season, and continued to be productive in subsequent seasons as well as in playoff scenarios.

Klima’s most memorable moment in the NHL came in the 1991 Clarence Campbell Conference finals against the North Stars, where he scored a natural hat trick in a span of 5 minutes and 13 seconds – still the fastest hat trick by a Czech-born player in the NHL. A year later, Klima lifted the Stanley Cup in his fifth season, which began in Detroit but ended in Edmonton.

In addition to the Red Wings and Oilers, Klima also played for the Tampa Bay Lightning, Los Angeles Kings, and Pittsburgh Penguins. After his NHL career, Klima returned to Litvinov to lead his parent club in the 2001/2002 and 2002/2003 seasons.

Klima’s contributions to the sport of hockey were recognized by the HC Verva Litvinov hockey club, who called him “one of the greatest legends of Czech hockey.” The cause of his death is not yet known, and his passing has been confirmed by local police in Chomutov.

The Red Wings organization expressed their condolences to the Klima family, saying, “The Red Wings organization offers its heartfelt condolences to the Klima family at this difficult time.” Klima’s legacy as a prolific NHL goal-scorer and Stanley Cup champion is one that will be remembered for years to come.

News Source : Don Jacobson

Source Link :Former Red Wings, Oilers scoring star Petr Klima dies at 58/