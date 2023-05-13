Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-NZ rugby player’s death: Explaining cause

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Bruce Robertson, a premier center who was one of the best players to ever represent the All Blacks and his home province, Counties, passed away at the age of 71. Let’s see How did the former New Zealand rugby player Bruce Robertson die and Bruce Robertson cause of death in detail.

How did Bruce Robertson die?

Bruce Robertson, a legendary rugby player and former All Black, passed away on May 12, 2023, at the age of 71. Robertson, known as “the prince of centers,” is regarded as one of the greatest centers in All Blacks history. Between 1972 and 1981, he participated in over a hundred games for the national team, including 34 Test matches.

Sports teams has posted this terrible news on Facebook and expressed their condolences for losing a buddy and a great player.

The family’s Saturday statement read as follows: “Bruce’s whānau would like to acknowledge and thank everyone for their love and support at this time.”

Counties Manukau Rugby Football Union chief executive Aaron Lawton said, “We are terribly sad to hear of the passing of one of Counties Manukau’s greatest All Blacks. Bruce was an iconic player and a true rugby servant. He leaves a lasting legacy at our union and would have been incredibly proud to watch his grandson Jadin pull on the hoops last year. We are working with his family now to confirm a service at Navigation Homes Stadium and will release details as soon as possible.”

Robertson is survived by his wife Nellie. He is also remembered as the grandpa of Jadin, Mya, Niko, Siena, Zara, Taylor, Pippa, Asher, and Charlize, as well as the father of Jax and Dion, Natalie and Tom, Shannon, and Joe.

Bruce Robertson cause of death

Bruce Robertson cause of death was not disclosed yet. There are no information available about Bruce Robertson cause of death. Medico topics have been trying to reach out to the family and relatives for comment on the incident. So far no responses have been received. We will update the page once enough information is available. More information on Bruce Robertson cause of death will be added soon.

Who was Bruce Robertson?

Bruce Robertson was a New Zealand rugby union player. He was a center who competed for Counties at the provincial level. From 1972 to 1981, he played for the All Blacks, New Zealand’s national side. He participated in 102 games for the All Blacks, including 34 international contests. He scored 30 tries, four of which came during test matches, for the All Blacks.

Robertson made his union debut at the age of 19 and played 135 games for Counties between 1971 and 1982. He played as the All-Black center (number 13) for most of the 1970s and was praised for his quickness, deft passing and swerving, and analytical approach to the game.

In New Zealand rugby history, Robertson was recognized as one of the finest centers. He, like many other All Blacks at the time, played against all-white South African sides during the Apartheid period. He declined to go on the 1981 Springboks trip to New Zealand. As a form of resistance to apartheid, Robertson, like the captain at the time, Graham Mourie, was off-limits to the selectors.

Robertson first started to lose hope in South Africa’s on- and off-field problems during the 1976 trip, when the All Blacks were defeated 3-1 in the test series by the Springboks. Robertson had direct experience with the referees who the All Blacks believed were providing biased refereeing. Apartheid also horrified him, which is why he declined to play the Springboks five years later. His performance was so outstanding that he was unexpectedly chosen for the North Island team in the once-regular inter-island rugby tournament.

Robertson was active in rugby even after he stopped playing. He served as the Auckland Union’s coaching development officer and the Blues’ assistant in Super Rugby. When Counties-Manukau competed in the NPC second division in 2002 and 2003, he served as their coach.

Tributes to Bruce Robertson

The passing of Bruce Robertson has sparked an outpouring of sympathy for the Bruce Robertson’s family from the rugby community and beyond. Former Associate Deputy Secretary, Education Workforce at Ministry of Education NZ, John Mcfreey wrote: ”We don’t use the term great All Black lightly but BJ Robertson was a true All Black great-our best 13 ever. The fact that he only scored 4 tries in test matches tells the story of how good he was setting up his outsides. The great BeeGee Williams and other wings who played outside BJ said he was simply the best 13 they played outside of. Vale Bruce J Robertson.”

David Small wrote: “Sad to hear of the death of Bruce Robertson, one of NZ Rugby’s best centres. More significantly, one of only 2 All Blacks to refuse to support apartheid by refusing to play against the Springboks during the 1981 tour.”

One of the worst things anyone can go through in life is losing a loved one. Any journey must have a destination at the end. The person’s time on earth has regrettably come to an end now that they have died. We wish him eternal peace and send our thoughts and prayers to his loved ones, family, friends. May he rest in peace.

In conclusion, Bruce Robertson was a legendary rugby player who was known for his quickness, deft passing, and analytical approach to the game. He was recognized as one of the finest centers in New Zealand rugby history and was off-limits to the selectors due to his opposition to apartheid. While his cause of death is unknown at this time, his legacy as a rugby great will continue to live on.

