Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Orioles Player Mike Young Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Baltimore Orioles Outfielder Mike Young Passes Away

On May 29, 2023, the Baltimore Orioles announced the passing of former outfielder Mike Young. The team did not provide any further information on the cause of death. The news of his passing has left the baseball community in shock and mourning.

Mike Young was born on September 15, 1965, in Oakland, California. He was drafted by the Orioles in the 3rd round of the 1983 MLB draft. He made his Major League debut on September 3, 1987, against the Cleveland Indians. Young played for the Orioles from 1987 to 1990, and again in 1993 and 1994. He also played for the Houston Astros in 1991 and the Colorado Rockies in 1995.

During his career, Young played in a total of 462 games, recorded 300 hits, and had a batting average of .246. He had a career-high of 15 home runs in 1990, and a career-high of 50 RBIs in 1991. Young was known for his speed on the bases, stealing a total of 58 bases during his career.

After retiring from baseball, Young remained involved in the game by coaching and mentoring young players. He was known for his passion for the sport and his dedication to helping others achieve their dreams.

The news of Young’s passing has left many in the baseball community saddened and shocked. Fans and former teammates of Young have taken to social media to express their condolences and share memories of him.

Former Orioles outfielder Brady Anderson tweeted, “I’m heartbroken to hear of Mike Young’s passing. He was a great teammate and an even better person. He will be missed by so many in the baseball community. Rest In Peace, Mike.”

Former Orioles pitcher Mike Mussina also shared his thoughts, tweeting, “Very sad news about Mike Young. He was a great guy and a great teammate. Rest In Peace, Mike.”

The Baltimore Orioles released a statement on Twitter, saying, “We are saddened to learn of the passing of former outfielder Mike Young. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.”

Young’s passing serves as a reminder of the fragility of life and the impact that one can have on those around them. He will be remembered as a talented athlete, a devoted coach, and a beloved member of the baseball community.

As the baseball world mourns the loss of Mike Young, it is important to take a moment to reflect on the impact that he had on the sport and the people around him. His legacy will continue to inspire others to follow their dreams and make a difference in the lives of those around them. Rest in peace, Mike Young.

Mike Young baseball Orioles baseball team Outfielder position in baseball Baseball players and their legacies Baseball history and former players

News Source : Christian Olaniran

Source Link :Former Orioles outfielder Mike Young passes away/