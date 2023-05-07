Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Patriots Lineman Shelby Jordan Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nashville News, Weather, and Sports

News

Last week, Nashville saw a surge in COVID-19 cases, with over 500 new cases reported. Mayor John Cooper has urged residents to continue wearing masks and practicing social distancing to slow the spread of the virus. In other news, the city council has approved a new affordable housing initiative, which will provide funding for the construction of low-cost housing units in Nashville.

Weather

The weather in Nashville has been hot and humid, with temperatures reaching up to 95 degrees Fahrenheit. There is a chance of scattered thunderstorms throughout the week, so residents should be prepared for sudden downpours. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the area, warning people to stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day and to stay hydrated.

Sports

The Nashville Predators have advanced to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs after defeating the Carolina Hurricanes in six games. The team will face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the next round. In baseball news, the Nashville Sounds have started their season strong, with a 7-3 record in their first ten games. The team will play their next home game on Friday against the Memphis Redbirds.

Local Events

Music City Food + Wine Festival

The Music City Food + Wine Festival is returning to Nashville on September 17-19, 2021. The festival will feature over 80 food and beverage vendors, as well as live music performances from local artists. Tickets are on sale now, with single-day passes starting at $165 and weekend passes starting at $525.

Tennessee State Fair

The Tennessee State Fair will be held from September 10-19, 2021, at the Tennessee State Fairgrounds in Nashville. The fair will feature a variety of attractions, including carnival rides, live music, and agricultural exhibits. Tickets are available for purchase online and at the gate, with prices starting at $8 for adults and $6 for children.

Nashville Film Festival

The Nashville Film Festival is scheduled to take place from October 7-14, 2021, at various locations throughout the city. The festival will showcase a wide range of films from around the world, including feature-length movies, shorts, and documentaries. Tickets are available for purchase online, with prices starting at $15 for individual screenings.

Conclusion

As Nashville continues to navigate the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is important for residents to stay informed and take necessary precautions to protect themselves and others. Additionally, there are plenty of exciting events and activities happening in the city over the coming months, providing opportunities for residents to enjoy all that Nashville has to offer.

