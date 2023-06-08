Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Patriots player, 25, remembered as valued teammate

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Malik Gant: A Promising Career Cut Short

Malik Gant, a former safety for the New England Patriots, passed away at the young age of 25. The news of his untimely death has shocked and saddened his family, friends, and fans alike. Gant was found deceased in Miami on May 25, and no cause of death has been revealed yet.

Gant’s journey to the NFL was not an easy one. He was an undrafted free agent from Marshall University and signed with the Patriots in 2019. He showed promise during his time with the team, but unfortunately, his rookie season was cut short due to a season-ending injury in the preseason finale against the Giants. He was then released by the Patriots in 2020 but re-signed with the team in August of 2021. However, he spent only two weeks in camp before being released again.

Despite his brief stint with the Patriots, Gant left a lasting impression on his teammates and coaches. He was known for his kindness, charisma, and unwavering spirit. His work ethic and dedication to the game were admired by those who knew him. Gant’s passing has left a void in the NFL community, and he will be deeply missed.

In a statement released by Gant’s family, they expressed their devastation and grief over his loss. They described him as a remarkable individual who touched the lives of many with his kindness and charisma. He was a loving son, a cherished brother, a devoted grandson, a valued teammate, and a dear friend to countless individuals. His memory will forever live on in their hearts.

The NFL community has come together to express their condolences and support for Gant’s family. Long-time Patriots safety Devin McCourty shared the family’s statement on Instagram with praying hand and broken heart emojis. Other players, coaches, and fans have also shared their memories and condolences on social media.

Gant’s death is a tragic reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment. He had a promising career ahead of him, and his potential will never be fully realized. However, his legacy will live on through the memories and lives he touched.

As we mourn the loss of Malik Gant, let us remember his spirit and the impact he had on those around him. Let us cherish the time we have with our loved ones and strive to make the most of every moment. Rest in peace, Malik Gant.

News Source : Chris Mason | cmason@masslive.com

Source Link :Former Patriots safety dies at 25, family remembers ‘valued teammate’/