Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Penguins Player and Stanley Cup Champion Passes Away

Petr Klima, Stanley Cup Champion, Dies at 58

The hockey world is mourning the loss of Petr Klima, who passed away at the age of 58. Klima was a Stanley Cup champion with the Edmonton Oilers and spent 13 seasons in the NHL.

Rise to Fame

Klima was drafted in the fifth round of the 1983 draft by the Detroit Red Wings. He spent five seasons with the team before being traded to the Edmonton Oilers in the middle of the 1988-1989 season. Klima had an immediate impact on the team and helped lead them to a Stanley Cup championship in the 1989-1990 season.

One of Klima’s most memorable moments came in the first game of the Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins. The game went into triple-overtime, and Klima scored the game-winning goal to give the Oilers a 3-2 victory. The team went on to win the Cup that season, and Klima’s goal is still remembered as one of the greatest moments in Oilers history.

Time with Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh

After spending three more seasons with the Oilers, Klima was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning. He spent three seasons with the team before bouncing around the league. Klima had stints with the Los Angeles Kings, a return to Edmonton, and the Detroit Red Wings before ultimately retiring after the 1998-1999 season.

Klima’s time with the Pittsburgh Penguins was brief, just nine games during the 1996-1997 season. However, he made an impact during his short time with the team, scoring five goals and one assist.

Legacy

Throughout his career, Klima was known for his speed and goal-scoring abilities. He finished his NHL career with 313 goals, 260 assists, and 573 points. Klima’s triple-overtime goal in the 1990 Stanley Cup Final will always be remembered as one of the greatest moments in Oilers history.

Off the ice, Klima was known for his kindness and generosity. He was loved by his teammates and fans alike, and his impact on the game of hockey will not be forgotten.

Final Thoughts

The hockey world has lost a true legend with the passing of Petr Klima. His impact on the game of hockey will be felt for years to come, and his memory will live on through the moments he created on the ice. Rest in peace, Petr Klima.

News Source : Brian Linder | blinder@pennlive.com

Source Link :Former Stanley Cup champion who played for Pittsburgh Penguins has died: reports/