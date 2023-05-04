Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Penguins Star Petr Klima Dies at 58

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Czech Hockey Legend Petr Klima Passes Away at 58

Prague – Petr Klima, a Czech hockey player who won the Stanley Cup with the Edmonton Oilers in 1990, has passed away at the age of 58. The news was announced by HC Litvinov, the Czech club where he started his career, and Kadan, where he worked as the general manager. Klima played 786 games across 13 seasons in the NHL, scoring 313 regular-season goals and adding 260 assists.

Early Life and Career

Klima was born on December 23, 1964, in Chomutov, Czechoslovakia. He began his hockey career with HC Litvinov in the 1981-82 season. In 1985, four years before the fall of the Iron Curtain, Klima defected from communist Czechoslovakia to play in the NHL.

NHL Career

Klima played for the Detroit Red Wings, Edmonton Oilers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Los Angeles Kings and Pittsburgh Penguins. He helped the Oilers win the Stanley Cup in 1990, scoring a memorable triple-overtime winner in Game 1 of the Final. His triple-overtime winner from the right circle in the opening game of the 1990 Final against the Boston Bruins was one of the most iconic moments in Oilers history.

In his NHL career, Klima scored 313 regular-season goals and added 260 assists in 786 games. He netted another 28 times with 24 assists in 95 playoff games. He was known for his speed and his ability to score clutch goals.

Legacy and Contributions

Klima was a beloved figure in Czech hockey. He played 28 games for his country, scoring 10 times. He was on the Czechoslovak team at the 1984 Canada Cup. Klima’s two sons, Kevin and Kelly, play in the top Czech league.

The NHL mourns the passing of Czech legend Petr Klima,” the league said in a statement. “Our sympathies are with his family, friends and many fans.” The Oilers, with whom Klima won the Stanley Cup, said they were “deeply saddened” and offered “heartfelt condolences” to Klima’s family.

Final Words

Petr Klima will always be remembered for his contributions to the game of hockey and his legendary performances on the ice. He will be missed by his family, friends, and fans around the world. Rest in peace, Petr Klima.

