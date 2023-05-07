Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Peoria Mayor Carver dies at 85

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Former Peoria Mayor Richard Carver

Peoria, Illinois mourns the loss of former mayor Richard Carver, who passed away in his Florida home at the age of 85. Carver served as the mayor of Peoria from 1973 to 1984 and left behind a lasting legacy.

Urban Renewal Plan

During his tenure as mayor, Carver implemented an urban renewal plan that aimed to revitalize the city and attract more businesses and residents. As a result of this plan, various neighborhoods were developed including Southtown and Campustown.

Peoria Civic Center and UI College of Medicine

Among the most significant accomplishments during Carver’s mayoral term was the establishment of the Peoria Civic Center and the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Peoria. The Peoria Civic Center, which includes Carver Arena, has become a cultural and entertainment hub for the city, hosting major events and concerts throughout the year. The UI College of Medicine has also contributed to the city’s growth, providing quality medical education and research opportunities for students and professionals alike.

Legacy and Survivors

Richard Carver’s contributions to Peoria have left a lasting impact on the city, and his dedication to public service will always be remembered. In recognition of his achievements, Carver Arena at the Peoria Civic Center was named after him. He is survived by his four children, nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Conclusion

Richard Carver’s passing is a great loss for Peoria, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. His vision and leadership have transformed the city into a vibrant and prosperous community, where residents and visitors can enjoy various amenities and opportunities. Peoria owes a great debt of gratitude to Richard Carver, and his contributions will always be remembered.

News Source : Mike Smith,Sheridan Hurtig

Source Link :Former Peoria mayor Richard Carver passes away at 85/