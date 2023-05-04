Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Phoenix Suns GM Lance Blanks Passes Away at 56

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Lance Blanks: Former Phoenix Suns General Manager Passes Away at 56

NBA fans around the world were saddened to hear the news of Lance Blanks’ passing on Wednesday, as the former general manager of the Phoenix Suns died at the age of 56. Blanks had a successful career in basketball both as a player and executive, and his passing was felt deeply by those who knew him.

Blanks’ family released a statement to the media on Thursday, announcing his death. The statement was distributed by the NBA, and it revealed that Blanks had died in Dallas. No cause of death was given, but it is clear that his loss has left a void in the world of basketball.

Blanks had a long and distinguished career in the NBA, with stints as an assistant general manager for the Cleveland Cavaliers and a scout for the San Antonio Spurs. He was also a scout for the Los Angeles Clippers before becoming the general manager of the Phoenix Suns in 2010.

During his tenure with the Suns, Blanks oversaw the team’s transition from a contender to a rebuilding franchise. The Suns had reached the Western Conference Finals in the 2009-2010 season but struggled in the following years, posting records of 40-42, 33-33, and 25-57. The team’s struggles continued after Blanks departed in 2013, and they failed to make the playoffs for nearly a decade.

Blanks played college basketball at Virginia and Texas, and he was inducted into the Longhorns Hall of Honor in 2007. He was drafted by the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the 1990 NBA Draft and played for both the Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves during his career.

Blanks was not only respected for his basketball knowledge and expertise but also for his character and personality. NBA executive Joe Dumars, who was Blanks’ teammate in Detroit, spoke highly of him in a statement to the media.

“Lance was a light for all those who knew him,” Dumars said. “It’s been a privilege to have called him one of my closest friends. I’m eternally grateful for all the support he has shown me throughout the years. His legacy will be carried on, not only by his family, but by all those whose lives he touched for the better.”

Blanks’ legacy in the NBA will be remembered by those who knew him best. He was a respected executive, a skilled player, and a beloved friend to many in the basketball community. His passing is a loss to the sport and to all those who were fortunate enough to know him.

News Source : The Arizona Republic

Source Link :Former Phoenix Suns GM Lance Blanks dies at 56, family confirms/