Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Pistons player and exec Lance Blanks passes at 56

Remembering Lance Blanks: A Legacy on and off the Court

On Wednesday, August 18th, the basketball community lost a beloved figure. Lance Blanks, former NBA player, scout, and front office executive, passed away at the age of 56 in Dallas. Blanks’ family announced his passing through a statement distributed by the NBA, leaving the basketball world in mourning.

Blanks’ basketball career was nothing short of impressive. He played in the NBA for three seasons, starting with the Detroit Pistons and later playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves. After his time on the court, Blanks transitioned into the front office, becoming a scout for the San Antonio Spurs, assistant general manager for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and eventually the general manager of the Phoenix Suns. Most recently, Blanks worked as a scout for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Throughout his career, Blanks made a significant impact on the teams he worked for and the players he worked with. His kindness, generosity, and positive energy were felt by everyone who knew him. Joe Dumars, one of Blanks’ former Detroit teammates, spoke highly of him, saying, “Lance was a light for all those who knew him. It’s been a privilege to have called him one of my closest friends. I’m eternally grateful for all the support he has shown me throughout the years. His legacy will be carried on, not only by his family, but by all those whose lives he touched for the better.”

Blanks’ legacy extended beyond basketball. He was a dedicated family man and a pillar in his community. He was known for his generosity and willingness to help others, often giving his time and resources to those in need. His impact on those around him was immeasurable, and his loss will be felt deeply by all who knew him.

Blanks’ basketball career began in college, where he played for both Virginia and Texas. His time at Texas was particularly notable, as he was later inducted into the Longhorns Hall of Honor in 2007. After college, Blanks was drafted by the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the 1990 NBA draft. He played for the Pistons for two seasons before being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After his playing career, Blanks transitioned into scouting and front office work. He started as a scout for the San Antonio Spurs, where he helped the team win two NBA championships in 1999 and 2003. Blanks then moved on to become the assistant general manager for the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he worked from 2003 to 2005.

In 2010, Blanks was named the general manager of the Phoenix Suns. He held the position for two years before being let go in 2012. During his time with the Suns, Blanks made several notable moves, including trading for point guard Goran Dragic and drafting forward Markieff Morris. Blanks’ time with the Suns was marked by his dedication to the team and his commitment to making it a contender.

After leaving the Suns, Blanks continued to work in scouting, joining the Los Angeles Clippers as a scout in 2016. He remained with the team until his passing, making a significant impact on the organization and the players he scouted.

Blanks’ legacy will be felt for years to come. His dedication to basketball, his kindness, and his generosity made him a beloved figure in the basketball community and beyond. His impact on the teams he worked for, the players he scouted, and the people he knew will never be forgotten. Lance Blanks will be deeply missed, but his legacy will live on through those who knew him and loved him.

