Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Pistons Player & NBA Executive Lance Blanks Passes Away at 56

Remembering Lance Blanks: A Legacy of Basketball and Friendship

Lance Blanks, former NBA player and front office executive, passed away on Wednesday in Dallas at the age of 56. Although the cause and manner of his death are still unknown, his family and friends are mourning the loss of a beloved father, friend, and colleague.

Blanks played college basketball at Virginia and Texas, where he was inducted into the Longhorns Hall of Honor in 2007. He was a standout guard who could score, pass, and defend, and his skills earned him a first-round pick by the Detroit Pistons in the 1990 NBA Draft. Blanks played three seasons for the Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves before playing overseas, where he continued to excel as a player and a mentor.

After retiring from playing, Blanks became a scout and front office executive for various NBA teams, including the Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs, and Los Angeles Clippers. His knowledge of the game, his work ethic, and his personal charm made him a valuable asset to any organization he worked for, and many of his colleagues and players considered him a friend and mentor.

One of Blanks’ closest friends was Joe Dumars, a former teammate with the Pistons and later a colleague in the Suns’ front office. Dumars, who is now a special advisor to the Sacramento Kings, said in a statement that Blanks was “a light for all those who knew him” and that he was “eternally grateful for all the support he has shown me throughout the years.”

Blanks’ legacy, however, extends beyond his basketball career and his professional achievements. He was a devoted father to his two daughters, Riley and Jordan, and his family was his priority and his joy. His daughters released statements about their father on Thursday, expressing their love and admiration for him.

“My dad was my person,” Riley Blanks Reed said in a statement reported by TMZ. “He was my teacher, my idol, my best friend. The love I have for him is simply immeasurable.”

Blanks’ friends and colleagues also praised his character, his generosity, and his sense of humor. Eric Metcalf, a former NFL star and a Texas alum who was a friend of Blanks, tweeted on Thursday that his death was a reminder to cherish the people we love.

“Everyone hug your family and friends and tell them you love them,” Metcalf posted. “We lost a dear friend and brother. People are going through things and you never know it!!!”

Blanks’ death is a loss not only to his family and friends but also to the basketball community, which has lost a talented player, a dedicated executive, and a beloved personality. His legacy, however, will live on through the memories and the stories of those who knew him and loved him.

