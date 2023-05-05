Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Pittsburgh Penguins Player Petr Klima Passes Away at 58

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Czech Hockey Legend Petr Klima Passes Away at 58

Czech forward Petr Klima, a Stanley Cup winner with the Edmonton Oilers in 1990, has died at the age of 58. The news was announced by HC Litvinov, the Czech club where he started his career in the 1981-82 season, and by Kadan, where he previously worked as the general manager. The cause of death was not given.

A Career Spanning 13 Seasons in the NHL

Klima emigrated from communist Czechoslovakia in 1985, four years before the collapse of the Iron Curtain. In 786 games across 13 seasons in the NHL, the right winger scored 313 regular season goals and added 260 assists. He netted another 28 times with 24 assists in 95 playoff games.

He played for the Detroit Red Wings, Oilers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Los Angeles Kings and Pittsburgh Penguins. Klima helped the Oilers win the 1990 Stanley Cup while scoring a memorable triple-overtime winner in Game 1 of the Final. It was the last time the Oilers won the trophy.

The NHL and Oilers Mourn the Passing of a Legend

“The NHL mourns the passing of Czech legend Petr Klima,” the league said in a statement. “Our sympathies are with his family, friends, and many fans.”

The Oilers also expressed their condolences on Twitter, noting that Klima’s triple-overtime winner from the right circle in the opening game of the 1990 Final against the Boston Bruins was one of the most iconic moments in Oilers history.

A Natural Hat Trick for the Ages

Exactly 32 years ago on May 4, 1991, Klima scored a natural hat trick for the Oilers in 5:13 to contribute to a 7-2 victory over the Minnesota North Stars.

A Legacy That Extends Beyond the Ice

Klima played 28 games for his country, scoring 10 times. He was on the Czechoslovak team at the 1984 Canada Cup.

Off the ice, Klima’s legacy lives on through his two sons, Kevin and Kelly, who play in the top Czech league.

A Painful Loss for the Hockey World

HC Litvinov expressed their grief at the news of Klima’s passing, stating that it caused “great pain in the heart.” The loss of such an iconic figure in the hockey world is felt deeply by fans and fellow players alike.

Petr Klima will be remembered as a talented player, a Stanley Cup champion, and a legend of Czech hockey. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

News Source : KDKA

Source Link :Former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Petr Klima dies at 58/