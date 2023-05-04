Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Red Wing Petr Klima Dies at 58

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Detroit Red Wing Petr Klima Dies at 58

Former Detroit Red Wing Petr Klima has passed away at the age of 58. News outlets out of Czechia reported that Klima was found dead inside his home in the town of Chomutov. The cause of his death is currently unknown.

A Pioneer for Czech Hockey

Klima was a part of the Red Wings’ 1983 draft class, which also included future Hall of Famer and current Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman, Bob Probert, and Joey Kocur. Two years after he was drafted, Klima became the first Czech player to defect from the Soviet Union to play in the United States.

He made his NHL debut months later and ended up playing 13 seasons in the league. A steady goal scorer, Klima netted 130 goals in parts of six seasons in Detroit.

Stanley Cup Champion

In November 1989, Klima was traded to the Edmonton Oilers. He helped lead the team to the Stanley Cup, defeating the Boston Bruins in five games for the Oilers’ only championship in the post-Wayne Gretzky era.

After being benched for most of Game 1, he was brought back to help the team try and pull out a win. Klima scored with less than five minutes to play in triple overtime, ending the longest game in Stanley Cup Finals history.

A Well-Traveled Career

After his stint with the Oilers, Klima was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning in 1993. He eventually spent time with the Los Angeles Kings and the Pittsburgh Penguins before resigning with the Oilers and ending his career with the Red Wings. He retired midway through the 1998-99 season at 34 years old. Klima ended his career with 313 goals and 260 assists.

A Heartfelt Condolence

In the wake of Klima’s death, the Detroit Red Wings released a statement: “The Detroit Red Wings are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Petr Klima. … The Red Wings organization offers its heartfelt condolences to the Klima family during this difficult time.”

Klima’s legacy will be remembered by hockey fans around the world, especially in his home country of the Czech Republic, where he helped pave the way for future generations of Czech players to make their mark in the NHL.

News Source : Matt Jaworowski

Source Link :Former Red Wing Petr Klima dead at 58/