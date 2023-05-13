Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Red Wings D-Man Gerry Hart Dies at 75

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gerry Hart: The Tough-as-Nails Defenseman Remembered for his Tenure with the New York Islanders

Gerry Hart, who passed away at the age of 75 on Friday, was a renowned NHL defenseman, best remembered for his time with the New York Islanders. However, his NHL journey began with the Detroit Red Wings, where he played his first 71 games out of the 730 he played in total.

A Tough Player Despite his Size

Despite his small stature, Hart was a tough-as-nails defenseman who gave no quarter and asked none. Standing at 5-foot-9 and 178 pounds, he was not afraid to check anyone who was heavier than him. In fact, he told Detroit Free Press writer Jack Berry in 1970, “I don’t hesitate checking anyone who is heavier than me”.

Before joining the Red Wings, Hart played with Fort Worth of the CHL in the 1969-70 season, where he collected 226 penalty minutes.

Strong and Aggressive

Hart’s strength and aggression were evident to his former Detroit teammate and coach, Doug Barkley, who said, “He’s stronger than hell, very aggressive. He won’t back down from anyone.” With his blonde hair and stout physique, Hart could have easily played the part of a rugged outdoorsman. In the offseasons, he actually was living that life, working as a bush pilot and racing canoes from his hometown, Flin Flon, Manitoba.

Hart’s NHL Debut

Hart made his NHL debut with the Detroit Red Wings on February 24, 1969, in a game against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Red Wings were 9-1 winners on the night, but Hart was in the penalty box when Jean-Guy Gendron scored Philadelphia’s lone goal on the power play.

Hart played three more games for the Wings in 1969-70 before finally making the grade as a regular in 1970-71. He played in 64 games that season, and his 148 penalty minutes were second on the team. However, he was sent back to the minors for all but three games the following season.

Hart’s Big Break with the Islanders

In the 1972 NHL Expansion Draft, the Islanders claimed Hart, which turned out to be his big break. He played seven seasons for the Isles, reaching the Stanley Cup semifinals four times. But just when the Islanders were set to launch their four straight Cup wins in 1979-80, Hart was on the move again. The Quebec Nordiques claimed him in the 1979 expansion draft.

Hart played one season in Quebec and part of another before being traded to the St. Louis Blues. He wrapped up his NHL career in St. Louis and announced his retirement on December 1, 1982.

Remembering Gerry Hart

Gerry Hart was a player who left an indelible mark on the NHL, thanks to his toughness and unwavering spirit on the ice. Though he played for several teams during his career, he will always be remembered by hockey fans for his tenure with the New York Islanders.

