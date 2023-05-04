Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Red Wings Star Petr Klima Dies at 58

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Celebrating the Life of Petr Klima: The Dazzling Style that Electrified Detroit Red Wings Fans in the 1980s

The world of hockey is in mourning as one of its finest players, Petr Klima, has passed away at the age of 58. The news of his death was confirmed by reports out of his native Czechia, where he was found in his home in Chomutov. While the cause of death has not been disclosed, the hockey community is coming together to celebrate the life of one of its most talented players.

Klima was part of the Detroit Red Wings’ 1983 draft class, selected at No. 86. He quickly became a fan favorite with his dazzling style on the ice, electrifying the Detroit faithful with his speed and skill. Klima played four full seasons with the Wings, from 1985-89, during which he posted three straight 30-goal seasons from 1985-88.

Klima was part of the group that helped turn around the fortunes of the Red Wings, who were once known as the “Dead Wings.” Along with fellow 1983 draft class selections Steve Yzerman and Bob Probert, Klima helped bring the Wings back to respectability. However, Klima’s off-ice troubles eventually led to the Wings trading him, along with Joe Murphy, Adam Graves, and Jeff Sharples, to the Edmonton Oilers for Jimmy Carson, Kevin McClelland, and a fifth-round pick in the 1991 draft.

Despite his off-ice issues, Klima remained one of the most talented players in the NHL. He played for a total of 13 seasons, scoring 313 regular season goals and adding 260 assists in 786 games. His talent was undeniable, and he will be remembered as one of the most exciting players to watch on the ice.

Klima’s journey to the NHL was not an easy one. He grew up in communist Czechoslovakia, where hockey was a way of life. He began his career with HC Kladno, the same club that produced hockey legends Jaromir Jagr and Milan Novy. Klima’s talent quickly caught the attention of NHL scouts, and he was selected by the Red Wings in the 1983 draft.

Klima’s arrival in Detroit was a major moment for the franchise. He brought a new level of excitement to the team, and his skill on the ice was unmatched. He quickly became a fan favorite, and his impact on the team cannot be overstated. Klima’s time in Detroit was filled with highlights, including his memorable overtime goal in Game 1 of the 1990 Stanley Cup Finals against the Edmonton Oilers.

After leaving Detroit, Klima continued to play at a high level. He played for several teams, including the Oilers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Los Angeles Kings, and Pittsburgh Penguins. While his off-ice troubles continued to follow him, his talent on the ice never waned. He remained a fan favorite wherever he played, and his impact on the game of hockey cannot be denied.

Klima’s passing is a loss for the hockey community. He was a talented player who brought excitement to the game, and his impact on the Detroit Red Wings will never be forgotten. He will be remembered as one of the most exciting players to ever lace up skates, and his legacy in the game of hockey will live on.

As we mourn the loss of Petr Klima, we celebrate his life and his contribution to the game of hockey. He will be missed, but his impact on the sport will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Petr Klima.

News Source : Helene St. James

Source Link :Former Detroit Red Wings star Petr Klima dead at 58/