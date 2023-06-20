Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Rockies Announcer & MLB Pitcher George Frazier Dies at 68

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering George Frazier: From Pitcher to Broadcaster

George Frazier, former pitcher and television broadcaster, passed away on Monday at the age of 68. Frazier was a World Series champion and played for the Oklahoma College World Series teams in 1975 and 1976. He had a successful career as a pitcher in Major League Baseball (MLB) and later transitioned into broadcasting.

During his two seasons at Oklahoma, Frazier posted a 12-4 career record with eight saves and a 2.62 ERA. He went on to play parts of 10 MLB seasons with five different teams, including the New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, and Minnesota Twins. Frazier was part of the 1981 World Series with the Yankees and helped the Cubs win their first division title in 1984. He became a world champion with the Twins in 1987 and pitched two scoreless innings for them during Game 4 of that World Series against St. Louis. He finished his career with a 4.20 ERA, 35 wins, and 29 saves in 415 MLB appearances.

After his playing career, Frazier spent 18 years as a television broadcaster with the Colorado Rockies. In 2015, he returned to his alma mater, Oklahoma, as a color analyst on television broadcasts through the 2023 season. Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione praised Frazier’s commentary, describing it as “witty, insightful, and uniquely entertaining.”

Frazier was not only known for his broadcasting skills but also for his kind and friendly personality. He was beloved by his colleagues and fans, who appreciated his ability to connect with people both on and off the field. Frazier was a true professional and a role model for many aspiring broadcasters.

Frazier’s legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew him and in the memories of his fans. He was a true sportsman who dedicated his life to baseball and the people around it. He will be missed but never forgotten.

In conclusion, George Frazier was a remarkable person who left his mark on the world of baseball. He was a talented pitcher and a gifted broadcaster who inspired many people throughout his career. Frazier’s passing is a great loss for the baseball community, but his spirit will continue to inspire others for years to come. Rest in peace, George Frazier.

