Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Scottsdale Mayor and SRP President Passes at 93

Former Scottsdale Mayor and SRP President William Schrader Passes Away at 93

William “Bill” Schrader, a former mayor of Scottsdale and former president of Salt River Project, passed away on May 17 at the age of 93. Schrader had a long and distinguished career in public service and was highly respected in the community.

Schrader served as the president of SRP for 12 years, retiring in 2006. However, he had served on the nonprofit utility’s board since 1964. Schrader’s father also served on SRP’s boards and councils, and his sons also followed the family tradition.

During his tenure at SRP, the utility celebrated its centennial and received numerous awards for outstanding customer service from J.D. Power and Associates. Schrader was instrumental in leading the company through a period of growth and modernization, ensuring that it remained a reliable provider of electricity and water to the Phoenix metropolitan area.

Prior to his time at SRP, Schrader served on Scottsdale City Council from 1958-62. He served as mayor from 1962-64, during which time he oversaw the city’s transition from a small town to a thriving urban center.

Schrader was also a dedicated philanthropist and community leader. He received the Points of Light Foundation’s Excellence in Corporate Community Service award in 2001 from then-President George H.W. Bush. He also served on several other boards, including the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, the Phoenix Zoo, the Maricopa Community College Foundation, and the Friends of the Arizona Archives Advisory Committee.

In recognition of his contributions to the community, Scottsdale City Council named a pond located southwest of Hayden and Indian School roads after Schrader and his family in 2014. The pond was a popular hangout spot before Old Town’s bars and restaurants were built.

Schrader and his late wife Bondena had four children, and he is survived by grandchildren. Details on funeral arrangements are not yet available.

The passing of William Schrader is a great loss to the Scottsdale community and the state of Arizona. He was a true public servant who dedicated his life to improving the lives of others. His legacy will live on through the many contributions he made to SRP, Scottsdale, and the state as a whole.

News Source : ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix (KNXV)

Source Link :Former Scottsdale mayor, SRP president, dies at 93/