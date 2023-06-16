Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Senator and Former AFP Chief Biazon Passes Away at 88

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Senator and Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Rodolfo Biazon has passed away at the age of 88 after battling pneumonia. The sad news was announced on Independence Day, which made it more poignant, considering Biazon dedicated his life to defending freedom and democracy. His son shared that Biazon was diagnosed with lung cancer in July 2022, and his condition worsened when he contracted pneumonia this year. Nevertheless, Biazon’s family was grateful for the time they spent with him during his last moments.

His passing has been met with an outpouring of tributes from former colleagues and friends. Senate President Miguel Zubiri expressed his gratitude for the time he spent with Biazon in the Senate and the wisdom he imparted to his colleagues. Zubiri also noted that Biazon was as astute and bright as ever during their last reunion in October 2021.

The Senate has filed a resolution to honor Biazon’s legacy, expressing its sympathy to his family for their loss. The Philippine flag was flown at half-staff to mourn the passing of the veteran legislator. Japanese Ambassador to Manila Koshikawa Kazuhiko and the Delegation of the European Union in the Philippines also conveyed their condolences to Biazon’s family.

Biazon’s passing is a significant loss not only to his family but also to the country. He served his country unconditionally, and his contributions to the government and the military have been invaluable. Biazon was born on January 28, 1934, in Manila, where he spent most of his life. He spent his early years in the military, serving as a first lieutenant in the Philippine Army’s 6th Infantry Division. He rose through the ranks and became the chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in 1986.

After his military career, Biazon entered politics, serving as a senator from 1992 to 2004. During his time in the Senate, Biazon authored several bills and resolutions aimed at improving the country’s governance and military capabilities. He was also a member of various Senate committees, including the committees on national defense and security, foreign relations, and public services.

Biazon was a man of integrity who always put the country’s interest first. He was never afraid to speak out against corruption and other issues that threatened the country’s stability. He was a true patriot who dedicated his life to serving his country and making it a better place for future generations.

Biazon’s passing is a reminder of the sacrifices that many Filipinos have made to defend the country’s freedom and democracy. As we celebrate Independence Day, let us remember the sacrifices of those who came before us, like Biazon, and honor their legacy by continuing to work towards a better Philippines. We owe it to them to ensure that their sacrifices were not in vain and that their vision of a better Philippines is realized.

Biazon’s Political Career Biazon’s Military Background Biazon’s Contributions to the Philippines Biazon’s Legacy in Public Service Biazon’s Impact on National Security

News Source : Head Topics

Source Link :Ex-senator, former AFP chief Biazon dies at 88/