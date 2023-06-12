Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Senator Biazon dies at age 88

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Senator and AFP Chief of Staff Rodolfo Biazon Passes Away at 88

The Philippines mourns the loss of former senator and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief of staff Rodolfo Biazon, who passed away on June 12, 2023, at 88 years old. Biazon was known for his dedication to defending freedom and democracy, and his passing on Independence Day is a reminder of the sacrifices made by those who fought for the country’s independence.

Biazon had been battling lung cancer since July 2022 and had caught pneumonia twice since January, which further weakened his lungs. Despite his illness, he remained steadfast in his commitment to public service, leaving behind a legacy of leadership, integrity, and patriotism.

Muntinlupa Mayor Ruffy Biazon, the retired general’s son, announced his father’s passing on Twitter, saying, “It is perfectly fitting that today, Independence Day, at around 8:30 a.m., the soldier who dedicated his life and laid it on the line in defending freedom and democracy has been set free from the pains of this world.”

Biazon’s contributions to the country’s political and military landscape are immeasurable. He served as the AFP Chief of Staff from 1990 to 1991 and was elected senator in 1992, serving until 2004. He was also a member of the House of Representatives from 2007 to 2013, representing the Lone District of Muntinlupa.

During his tenure in the Senate, Biazon championed various causes, including environmental protection, national security, and human rights. He also co-authored several landmark laws, such as the Clean Air Act, the Anti-Terrorism Act, and the Philippine Veterans Bank Act.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri expressed his gratitude for Biazon’s service to the public, saying, “It was a gift to have been a novice senator during a time when Senator Biazon was still in office. I had the great fortune of learning from him and being inspired by his uncompromising public service.”

Biazon’s passing is a great loss to the country, but his legacy will undoubtedly live on. He will be remembered as a true patriot who dedicated his life to serving the Filipino people and defending the nation’s sovereignty. His unwavering commitment to public service serves as an inspiration to future generations of leaders who aspire to make a positive impact on the country and its people.

The details of Biazon’s wake and interment have yet to be announced, but the nation is sure to come together to honor and pay their respects to a great Filipino leader. Rest in peace, Senator Rodolfo Biazon. You will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

News Source : Third Anne Peralta-Malonzo

Source Link :Former senator Rodolfo Biazon passes away at 88/