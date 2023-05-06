Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Senator Dow of New Mexico dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former New Mexico Senator R. Leo Dow Passes Away at 96

On Saturday, it was reported that former New Mexico Senator R. Leo Dow, a Republican, passed away at the age of 96. Dow was born in 1926 in Chilili, New Mexico, and worked hard his entire life. He started building barns and cuartito’s in his teens and served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He was very proud of his military service and that people everywhere thanked him for it until the day he passed. After the war ended, he returned home, purchased a truck, and hauled wheat, beans, potatoes, and vigas throughout the Southwest.

Dow was a steadfast entrepreneur from 1950 to 1990, and he was elected to public office by age 40. He served as New Mexico State Senator from 1967-1976 for District 32 (which later became District 10). Dow introduced Pete V. Domenici “to every corner of New Mexico in the early 1970s. Leo and Pete were good friends from the early years of baseball and produce deliveries,” according to the write-up.

After serving two terms in the state Senate, Dow ran as former Congressman Joe Skeen’s lieutenant governor running mate, losing the race by one percent. He “proudly knew, met, or shook hands with seven U.S. Presidents and summed a lot up with a handshake,” the obituary added.

Dow’s Celebration of Life services will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023, and are arranged through Gabaldon Mortuary at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church (1860 Griegos Rd. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107) with a public viewing at 10:00 a.m., Rosary at 10:30 a.m., Mass at 11:00 a.m., and internment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery (1900 Edith Blvd. NE, 87102) at 12:30 p.m.

R. Leo Dow was a remarkable man who lived a remarkable life. He was a patriot, an entrepreneur, and a public servant. He served his country in World War II, and he served his state as a senator. He was a friend to many, and he will be missed by all who knew him.

Dow’s life was a testament to the American Dream. He started with nothing and built a successful business, then went on to serve his community and his country. He was a man of integrity, and he always put others first. He was a true leader, and his legacy will live on for generations to come.

Dow’s passing is a loss for New Mexico and for the nation. He was a shining example of what it means to be a patriot and a public servant. He will be remembered for his service to his country, his state, and his community. He was a man who made a difference, and he will be missed.

Dow’s life is a reminder that we all have a responsibility to serve our country and our communities. We can all make a difference, no matter how small or how large. We can all be leaders, and we can all make a positive impact on the world around us.

As we celebrate Dow’s life, let us also remember his message. Let us remember that we are all Americans, and that we all have a responsibility to serve our country and our communities. Let us honor his legacy by continuing to work for the greater good, and by striving to make the world a better place for all.

News Source : Piñon Post

Source Link :Former New Mexico state Senator Dow passes away/