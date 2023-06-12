Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Senator Pong Biazon dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Senator Rodolfo Biazon Passes Away at 88

Former Senator Rodolfo Biazon, a military official-turned-politician, passed away at the age of 88 on Monday, June 12, 2023. The news was confirmed by Biazon’s family, who revealed that he had been hospitalized since May 21 due to serious pneumonia. Biazon was intubated from May 22 until June 3 and was also diagnosed with lung cancer in 2022.

Biazon served as the chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines during the administration of the late president Corazon Aquino. He was the first Philippine Military Academy graduate to be elected to the Senate, where he served from 1992 to 2004.

Biazon’s passing was mourned by many, including his colleagues in the political arena. Muntinlupa mayor Ruffy Biazon, who is also the former senator’s son, expressed his gratitude for the prayers that were offered for his father. In a Facebook post, Rino Biazon, another son of the late senator, said that his father fought a long and exhausting battle and that it was time for him to rest.

Former Senator Biazon was known for his dedication to public service, particularly in the areas of national defense and security. He championed the modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and was a staunch advocate of the country’s sovereignty. He also authored several laws, including the Philippine Veterans Bank Act, the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2022, and the Philippine National Police Reform and Reorganization Act of 1998.

Biazon’s legacy in the Senate and in the country’s military will be remembered by many. His passing is a loss not only to his family and loved ones but to the entire nation as well. As we mourn his passing, we also celebrate his life and his contributions to the country. Rest in peace, Senator Rodolfo Biazon.

News Source : Head Topics

Source Link :Former Senator Rodolfo ‘Pong’ Biazon passes away/