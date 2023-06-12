Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Senator Rodolfo Biazon dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Senator Rodolfo ‘Pong’ Biazon Passes Away at 88

Former Senator Rodolfo ‘Pong’ Biazon passed away on June 14, 2021, at the age of 88. The news was announced by his son, Muntinlupa Mayor Ruffy Biazon, who said that the former senator died at around 8:30 am. Biazon had been confined in the hospital since May 21 due to serious pneumonia and had been intubated from May 22 until June 3. According to his son, the elder Biazon was also diagnosed with lung cancer in July 2020.

Rodolfo Gaspar Biazon was a military official-turned-politician who served as the chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines during the administration of late President Corazon “Cory” Aquino. He was a senator from 1992 to 1995 and was re-elected in 1998, working in the Senate until 2010.

On Sunday, June 13, there was a rumor circulating on social media that Biazon had passed away, which was refuted by his son. Mayor Biazon posted on his Facebook page that his father was still being treated for pneumonia in the hospital. However, on Monday, he announced that his father had passed away early that morning.

The passing of Senator Biazon was met with an outpouring of condolences from his colleagues and friends in politics. Senate President Vicente Sotto III said that Biazon was a “true patriot and an outstanding public servant.” Former President Benigno Aquino III also expressed his sadness over Biazon’s passing, saying that the former senator had played a vital role in the restoration of democracy in the country.

Biazon’s legacy in the Senate included his work on national security and defense, particularly his advocacy for modernizing the country’s armed forces. He also authored several bills on education, health, and welfare, among others. In a statement, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said that Biazon had left a “lasting impact” in the Senate and that his contributions to the country would not be forgotten.

Biazon’s passing is a loss not only to his family but also to the country. He dedicated his life to serving the Filipino people and worked tirelessly to make the Philippines a better place. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of public servants who will follow in his footsteps and strive to make a difference in the lives of their fellow Filipinos.

In these difficult times, it is important to remember the values that Senator Biazon stood for – integrity, hard work, and dedication to public service. Let us honor his memory by continuing to work towards a better future for our country, just as he did throughout his life. Rest in peace, Senator Rodolfo ‘Pong’ Biazon.

News Source : John Eric Mendoza

Source Link :Former Senator Rodolfo ‘Pong’ Biazon passes away/