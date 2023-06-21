Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Steelers LB Haggans passes away at 46

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Clark Haggans: A Tribute to the Late Steelers Linebacker

The football world is in mourning after the news of Clark Haggans’ death at the age of 46 was confirmed by a Pittsburgh Steelers spokesman. The cause of death has not been disclosed yet. Haggans was a starting outside linebacker for the Steelers’ Super Bowl XL championship team in 2006, and he played with the team for eight seasons.

A Career Full of Accomplishments

Haggans was born and raised in Torrance, California, and he was selected by the Steelers in the fifth round of the 2000 NFL Draft out of Colorado State. He played 107 games for the Steelers, making 61 starts, and recorded 32.5 sacks during his time with the team. He was known for his high motor, athleticism, and ability to play full-speed for the entire game.

In 2002, Haggans recorded 6.5 sacks as a pass rush specialist off the bench. He became a regular starter in 2004 when the Steelers cut Jason Gildon. Haggans often played opposite his college teammate Joey Porter in the Steelers’ linebacking corps.

Haggans’ most memorable moment with the Steelers came in Super Bowl XL against the Seattle Seahawks. He sacked quarterback Matt Hasselbeck on Seattle’s first possession of the game, setting the tone for the Steelers’ defense.

A Respected Teammate and Opponent

Haggans’ work ethic and dedication to the game earned him the respect of his teammates and opponents alike. Aaron Smith, former Steelers defensive end, praised Haggans’ motor and athleticism, while Brett Keisel, another former Steelers defensive end, noted that Haggans would often feast on opponents when they started to wear out.

After leaving the Steelers, Haggans signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 2008 and played with the team until 2011, recording 14 more sacks. He played nine games with the San Francisco 49ers in 2012 before retiring from the NFL.

A Humble and Grateful Player

Despite his success on the field, Haggans remained humble and grateful for the opportunity to play in the NFL. In a 2009 interview, he admitted to pinching himself every day just to remind himself that he was living his dream.

The football community is mourning the loss of Clark Haggans, a talented and respected player who will be remembered for his contributions to the game. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family, friends, and former teammates during this difficult time.

News Source : TribLIVE.com

Source Link :Former Steelers Super Bowl champion linebacker Clark Haggans dies at age 46/