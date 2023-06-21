Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Steelers Linebacker Clark Haggans Passes at 46

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Clark Haggans passed away at the age of 46. The details surrounding his death were not disclosed. Haggans had a son, Damon, and a daughter, Alianna.

Haggans was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fifth round of the 2000 NFL draft out of Colorado State University. He spent eight seasons with the Steelers, where he was a key member of the Super Bowl XL championship team in 2006. He played a total of 13 seasons in the NFL, retiring in 2013.

Haggans was known for his versatility and toughness on the field. He played both inside and outside linebacker positions during his career and was a reliable player who rarely missed games due to injury. He was also respected by his teammates and coaches for his leadership and work ethic.

After retiring from football, Haggans worked as a coach and mentor, helping young players develop their skills and reach their potential. He was also involved in community service, working with organizations that supported children and families in need.

Haggans’ death is a loss for the football community and for the city of Pittsburgh, where he was beloved by fans and respected by his peers. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and share memories of Haggans as a player and as a person.

The Pittsburgh Steelers released a statement expressing their sadness at Haggans’ passing and offering condolences to his family. “Clark was not only a great player for us, but he was also a great person who made a positive impact on everyone he came into contact with,” the statement read. “He will be missed by all who knew him.”

Haggans’ legacy will live on through the players he mentored and the communities he served. He will be remembered as a dedicated athlete, a caring mentor, and a beloved member of the Pittsburgh Steelers family.

In the wake of Haggans’ passing, many are reflecting on the importance of mental and physical health in the lives of athletes. The toll that football takes on the body and mind can be significant, and it is important for players to have access to resources and support to help them cope with the challenges of the sport.

The football community will continue to honor Haggans’ memory and celebrate his contributions to the game. His passing is a reminder of the impact that athletes can have on their communities and the importance of supporting those who dedicate their lives to sports.

Clark Haggans Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Death Football player

News Source : Alan Saunders – Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Source Link :Former Steelers linebacker Clark Haggans dies at 46 – WPXI/