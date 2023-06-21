Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Steelers Super Bowl Winner Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Clark Haggans, Former Steelers Linebacker and Super Bowl Champion, Dies at 46

PITTSBURGH, PA — Former Steelers linebacker and Super Bowl champion Clark Haggans has died at 46. Haggans passed away on September 1, 2021, leaving behind a legacy that will always be remembered by fans of the NFL.

Early Life and Career

Haggans was born on February 10, 1977, in Chandler, Arizona. He attended Chandler High School, where he played football and was named the Arizona High School Player of the Year in 1994. Haggans went on to play college football at Colorado State, where he was a standout defensive end and earned All-Mountain West Conference honors his senior year.

In 2000, Haggans was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. He spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Steelers and quickly established himself as one of the team’s most reliable defenders. Haggans played in 114 games for the Steelers, starting in 62 of them. He recorded 32 sacks, 12 forced fumbles, and 5 interceptions during his time with the team.

Super Bowl XL and Beyond

Haggans was a key member of the Steelers defense that helped the team win Super Bowl XL in 2006. He started all 16 regular-season games that year and recorded a career-high 9.5 sacks. Haggans also played in all three postseason games, including the Super Bowl, where he had two tackles and a sack.

After the 2007 season, Haggans became a free agent and signed with the Arizona Cardinals. He played two seasons with the team and was a starter on their Super Bowl XLIII team in 2009. Haggans finished his career with the San Francisco 49ers, where he played one season before retiring in 2013.

Remembering a Legend

Haggans’ death has come as a shock to the NFL community, and many of his former teammates and coaches have paid tribute to him on social media. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin tweeted, “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Clark Haggans. Clark was a great player and an even better person. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

Haggans’ former teammate, linebacker James Harrison, also posted a tribute on Instagram, saying, “RIP to my brother Clark Haggans. You will be missed but never forgotten. I love you, man.”

Clark Haggans was a fierce competitor on the field and a beloved teammate off of it. His contributions to the game of football will always be remembered, and he will forever be a part of the Steelers’ storied history. Rest in peace, Clark Haggans.

News Source : Eric Heyl

Source Link :Former Steelers Super Bowl Champion Dies/