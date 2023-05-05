Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Suns GM Lance Blanks Passes Away at 56

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Lance Blanks, Former Phoenix Suns GM, Dies at Age 56

On Wednesday, May 3, Lance Blanks, who served as the Phoenix Suns GM from 2010 to 2013, passed away at the age of 56 in Dallas, TX. The cause of his death has not been revealed.

A Difficult Time as Phoenix Suns GM

Blanks took on the role of GM during a challenging decade for the Phoenix Suns organization. He was responsible for major moves like trading Steve Nash to the LA Lakers, the re-acquisition of Goran Dragic (after first trading him), and signing PJ Tucker. However, the team had a record of 98-132 during his three seasons.

College Ball Career

Before his time in the NBA, Blanks played college basketball at both Virginia and Texas. He averaged 20.0 points in two seasons for the Longhorns and led the team to the Elite 8 in his second season.

NBA Career

Blanks played in the NBA for three seasons, playing for the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves. He totaled 289 points over his career.

A Statement from Joe Dumars

Joe Dumars, the NBA executive vice president of basketball operations and Blanks’ teammate during his two seasons in Detroit, released a statement about Blanks’ passing. “Lance was a light for all those who knew him. It’s been a privilege to have called him one of my closest friends. I’m eternally grateful for all the support he has shown me throughout the years. His legacy will be carried on, not only by his family, but by all those whose lives he touched for the better. You will be dearly missed, brother.”

Survivors

Blanks is survived by his mother, Clarice, two daughters, and granddaughter. In a statement, Clarice said, “My child, mama loves you.”

A Fond Farewell

The passing of Lance Blanks is a significant loss for the basketball world and those who knew him. He will be remembered for his contributions to the Phoenix Suns organization and his impact on the people he touched throughout his life.

