Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Supreme Court Judge’s Death

Former Supreme Court Judge Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed passes away

ISLAMABAD: Former Supreme Court Judge Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, 66, passed away in Rawalpindi due to a heart attack on Wednesday. Ahmed was known for his extensive legal knowledge and his commitment to upholding justice and fairness in the court system.

A Life of Service

Judge Ahmed began his legal career in the early 1980s, after completing his law degree from Punjab University in Lahore. He quickly gained a reputation as a skilled and principled lawyer, and was appointed as a judge in the Lahore High Court in 1993. Over the next two decades, he served in a number of different courts and tribunals, including the Balochistan High Court and the Federal Shariat Court.

In 2012, Judge Ahmed was appointed to the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the highest court in the country. During his tenure on the court, he heard a number of high-profile cases, including several cases related to corruption and political accountability. Despite the pressure and scrutiny that came with these cases, Judge Ahmed remained steadfast in his commitment to impartiality and the rule of law.

A Legacy of Justice

Throughout his career, Judge Ahmed was widely respected for his legal acumen and his dedication to justice. He was known for his incisive questioning and his ability to cut through the complexities of even the most convoluted legal cases. He was also deeply committed to ensuring that the court system remained fair and accessible to all, regardless of their background or social status.

Many of Judge Ahmed’s colleagues and friends have paid tribute to him in the wake of his passing. Chief Justice of Pakistan, Gulzar Ahmed, described him as a “distinguished judge and a great human being”, while former Chief Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry praised his “integrity and honesty”.

A Loss for the Legal Community

Judge Ahmed’s passing has been felt deeply within the legal community in Pakistan. Many lawyers and judges have expressed their condolences and their admiration for his work and his character. Some have noted that his passing is a reminder of the importance of upholding the principles of justice and fairness in the face of adversity and pressure.

As the funeral prayer for Judge Ahmed is held at Bahria Town in Rawalpindi, his colleagues and friends will continue to remember him as a beacon of integrity and professionalism in the legal community. His legacy of service and dedication to justice will continue to inspire future generations of lawyers and judges in Pakistan and beyond.

Conclusion

The passing of Judge Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed is a great loss to the legal community in Pakistan. His commitment to justice and fairness, and his unwavering dedication to upholding the rule of law, will be deeply missed by his colleagues, friends, and admirers. As we mourn his passing, we can take solace in the fact that his legacy of service and integrity will continue to inspire future generations of lawyers and judges in Pakistan and beyond.

News Source : ePakistanToday

Source Link :Former Supreme Court judge passes away/