Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-TV actress Esther Wan dies at 54 from breast cancer

Hong Kong Actress Esther Wan Passes Away at 54 After Battling Breast Cancer

Hong Kong actress Esther Wan has passed away at the age of 54 after a long battle with breast cancer. The former TVB star, who was diagnosed with the illness in 2005, passed away on May 19, 2021, according to Hong Kong media.

A Courageous Battle Against Breast Cancer

Esther Wan went through several bouts of chemotherapy treatments and a surgery in 2006 after being diagnosed with breast cancer. However, in 2020, the actress updated her fans that she was healthy and did not need cancer medication anymore.

Unfortunately, Wan suffered a relapse and ultimately succumbed to the illness. Her passing has left her fans and loved ones heartbroken.

A Career in Showbiz

Wan joined TVB in 1996 and was contracted to the broadcaster until 2020. In her 23 years with the station, she starred in popular shows such as Criminal Detective Investigation Files III, Those I Loved Before, and Story Of Zom-B.

Her talent and dedication to her craft earned her a loyal following, and her fans will undoubtedly miss her presence on screen.

A Low-Key Life in Retirement

According to Sing Tao Daily, Wan lived a low-key life in the countryside after retiring from showbiz in 2020. She enjoyed spending time with her loved ones, and her positive attitude towards life was an inspiration to many.

A Final Farewell

Esther Wan leaves behind her husband, who undoubtedly loved and cherished her. Her passing is a reminder of how precious life is and how important it is to cherish our loved ones while we still have them.

Her funeral will be held on June 16, and her loved ones and fans will come together to pay their final respects to the talented actress who touched so many lives during her career.

In Conclusion

Esther Wan’s passing is a loss to the entertainment industry and her fans. Her courage in battling breast cancer and her dedication to her craft will be remembered by all those who knew her.

We extend our deepest condolences to her husband and loved ones during this difficult time. May Esther Wan rest in peace.

News Source : ZAI KAMAL

Source Link :Former TVB actress Esther Wan dies at 54 after breast cancer battle/