Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-U.K. Subs Drummer Rab Fallon Passes Away – Updates

Rab Fallon Obituary: Remembering the Colorful Life of a UK Subs Drummer

The music industry mourns the loss of Rab Fallon (also known as Rab fae Beith), a former drummer for the UK Subs who passed away recently. Rab was known for leaving his mark on the UK Subs, recording music on his own RFB label in the mid-1980s.

As tributes pour in on his Facebook page, it’s clear to see how many people Rab touched with his wonderful, colorful life. The UK Subs family, including band members and supporters, sends their condolences to Heather and the rest of Rab’s family.

A Fellow Scotsman Remembers Rab Fallon

Ricky McGuire, a fellow Scotsman who performed with Rab on the Subs’ ‘Huntington Beach’ LP and other records, shares his thoughts on Rab’s passing:

“Rab’s death was recently announced to me, which was a really sad development. I found out that Rab was ill when Charlie Harper and I ran into each other at the most recent Vive Le Rock awards, but I had no idea that I would find out such terrible news today. “It’s important to remember Rab as a charismatic individual who sparked conflict within the group and would headbutt you in the face if you came in the way of his plans. On the other hand, if he liked you, he would seize any chance to encourage and assist you. “He asked me to move to London to improve my chances of finding a reputable band, and I soon found myself playing bass with him in the UK Subs. Then came fun times and exciting tours! I regret not having another opportunity to see Rab. I always thought we’d get up and trade a ton of made-up stories about our time in the Subs the next time I was in the States. “Sleep well, buddy!”

Charlie Harper’s Memories of Rab

Charlie Harper, another member of the UK Subs, also shares his memories of Rab:

“We played in his squat basement; a free rehearsal space owned by his first band the Wall, then the Pack. Rab was a good friend long before he joined the UK Subs. Only Rab thanked me for bringing him to America, where he currently resides with his devoted wife Heather. We are all quite saddened by this news.”

As the music world mourns the loss of Rab Fallon, we remember him as a passionate musician who left his mark on the UK Subs and inspired others with his charismatic personality. Rest in peace, Rab.

