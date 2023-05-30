Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-UCLA DC and NFL coach McGovern passes at 60

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Bill McGovern: A Legendary Coach

Bill McGovern, a veteran college football and NFL coach, passed away on Tuesday after a long battle with cancer. He was 60 years old. McGovern was most recently UCLA’s defensive coordinator in 2022 before moving into an off-the-field role earlier this year. He had an illustrious career spanning over four decades, leaving a lasting impact on the football world.

A Career in Coaching

Prior to his stint at UCLA, McGovern spent time as an assistant with the Chicago Bears, New York Giants, and Philadelphia Eagles, as well as at Nebraska. He was also the defensive coordinator at Boston College and the University of Massachusetts. He coached defensive backs at the University of Pittsburgh from 1997 to 1999, at his alma mater – Holy Cross – in 1991 and 1992, and at UMass from 1988 to 1990. He was a member of the Holy Cross Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor.

McGovern’s coaching career began in 1985 when he joined the University of Pennsylvania as a freshman football coach. Over the years, he became a well-respected coach, admired by players and colleagues alike. He had an eye for talent and a knack for developing players, which led to his success as a coach.

A Life of Achievements

As a player, McGovern was a four-year starter for the Crusaders at defensive back and set a Division I-AA single-season record with 11 interceptions in 1984. He was an outstanding athlete and a natural leader, qualities that he carried forward into his coaching career.

McGovern’s achievements as a coach are numerous and impressive. He was known for his ability to turn around struggling defenses and make them formidable. He was also instrumental in developing some of the best defensive players in the game today, including Landon Collins, who went on to become a Pro Bowl safety for the New York Giants.

McGovern’s impact on the game of football was immense. He was a coach who led by example, and his players respected him for it. His passion for the game was contagious, and he instilled that same passion in his players.

A Legacy that Will Live On

McGovern’s passing has left a void in the football world, but his legacy will live on. He was a coach who inspired his players to be their best selves on and off the field. His dedication to the game and to his players will not be forgotten.

McGovern’s family released a statement thanking the UCLA community for their support during his difficult struggle. They expressed their gratitude to coach Chip Kelly, the UCLA football program, and their families for their love and prayers during this trying time.

McGovern’s memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him, and his contributions to the game of football will continue to inspire future generations of players and coaches.

In Conclusion

Bill McGovern was a legendary coach who left an indelible mark on the football world. His dedication to the game and his players was evident in everything he did. He will be missed, but his legacy will endure. His passing is a reminder that life is fragile, and we should cherish every moment we have with those we love.

Rest in peace, Bill McGovern.

News Source : theathletic.com

Source Link :Former UCLA DC Bill McGovern, longtime college and NFL coach, dies at 60/