Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-UCLA sports radio broadcaster Chris Roberts passes at 74

Remembering Chris Roberts: UCLA Radio Announcer for 23 Years

Chris Roberts, who served as the play-by-play radio announcer for UCLA’s football and basketball teams for 23 years, passed away on Friday at the age of 74. Roberts died in his Glendora home, east of Los Angeles, due to complications from Parkinson’s disease.

A Legacy in Sports Broadcasting

Roberts was hired by UCLA in 1992 and quickly made a name for himself as one of the most respected and recognizable voices in sports broadcasting. Over the course of his career, he called 16 bowl games for the Bruins, including their Rose Bowl appearances in 1994 and 1999. He also broadcasted basketball games, including 19 appearances by the Bruins in the NCAA Tournament. Roberts was on the call when UCLA won its record 11th national championship in 1995.

Roberts was a four-time Golden Mike Award winner and was inducted into the Southern California Sports Broadcasters Association’s hall of fame for his contributions to the field. He also authored two books about the Bruins, cementing his place in the school’s history and lore.

A Humble Beginning

Born Bob LaPeer in Alhambra, California, Roberts was a three-sport athlete at Baldwin Park High School, excelling in football, basketball, and baseball. He went on to play baseball at Cal Poly Pomona before launching his broadcasting career at KCIN in Victorville. From there, he worked at various stations in Indio and Pomona before landing at KFXM in San Bernardino in 1970.

It was at KFXM that Roberts was asked to change his name by the station’s program director, who informed him that there was already someone else named Bob working there. Thus, Chris Roberts was born, and the rest is history.

A Family Legacy

Roberts is survived by his wife Ann, son David, daughter Nichole Hijon-LaPeer, and three grandchildren. His legacy, however, extends far beyond his immediate family. He was a beloved figure in the world of sports broadcasting, and his contributions to UCLA’s athletic programs will not be forgotten.

When Roberts retired in 2015, he equaled Fred Hessler’s record for the longest tenured play-by-play broadcaster in school history. His voice and his passion for the Bruins will be missed, but his impact will be felt for generations to come.

News Source : KYMA

Source Link :Chris Roberts, ex-radio voice of UCLA football and basketball, dies at 74/