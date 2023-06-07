Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-UH Quarterback Kaloi Passes at 67

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Dr. Alex Kaloi: The Star Quarterback and Dentist

The University of Hawai’i and Leilehua community mourn the loss of former quarterback and Leilehua alumnus, Dr. Alex Kaloi, who passed away at the age of 67. Kaloi was a talented athlete and a well-respected dentist who touched the lives of many.

A Football Career to Remember

Kaloi’s football career started at Leilehua High School, where he played as a star quarterback and led his team to a state championship in 1973. He was also a skilled basketball player and served as the point guard for the same championship-winning team. His athletic prowess earned him a scholarship to play football at the University of Hawai’i, where he played for three years from 1974-76.

During his time at UH, Kaloi made a significant impact on the football field. He scored 17 touchdowns in 24 games, earning him a reputation as a top quarterback. His skills on the field were admired by many, and he was known for his ability to lead the team to victory.

The Legacy of Dr. Alex Kaloi

After his football career ended, Kaloi pursued a career in dentistry. He attended the University of the Pacific School of Dentistry and earned his degree in 1981. He then returned to Hawai’i, where he established a dental practice in Waianae.

Kaloi was well-loved by his patients, and his dedication to his work was evident in the way he cared for them. He was known for his gentle demeanor and his ability to put his patients at ease. He was also a mentor to many young dentists, sharing his knowledge and expertise with those who came after him.

Over the course of his career, Kaloi made a significant impact on the Waianae community. He was a member of the Waianae Lions Club and was active in many community events. He also provided free dental care to those who could not afford it, demonstrating his commitment to serving others.

Remembering a Legend

Dr. Alex Kaloi’s passing has left a void in the hearts of many. He was a legend on the football field, a respected dentist, and a beloved member of the community. His legacy will live on through the lives he touched and the memories he left behind.

To honor his memory, his family has established the Dr. Alex Kaloi Scholarship Fund, which will provide financial assistance to Leilehua High School students pursuing careers in dentistry or sports.

Dr. Alex Kaloi will always be remembered as a talented athlete, a compassionate dentist, and a kind-hearted community member. His legacy will continue to inspire and motivate others to pursue their dreams and serve their communities.

University of Hawaii football history Hawaiian football legends Quarterbacks of the past UH athletics legacy College football nostalgia

News Source : Alan Hoshida

Source Link :Former UH QB Alex Kaloi dies at 67/