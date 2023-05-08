Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-UNDP Chief and Turkish Minister Dervis Passes Away at 74

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Turkish Economist Kemal Dervis Passes Away at 74

Turkish economist, politician and former head of the United Nations Development Program Kemal Dervis passed away on Monday at the age of 74 in Washington D.C. where he was being treated for an unspecified illness.

A Career of Economic Reform

In 2001, Dervis left his job at the World Bank, where he had worked for over two decades, to join the Turkish government during the country’s worst economic crisis. As minister of economic affairs, Dervis played a crucial role in the successful three-year economic recovery plan launched that year, which included major structural changes and bank reforms. He also negotiated loans from the International Monetary Fund, a highly unpopular move, but one that ultimately led to rapid economic growth resuming in 2002 and a significant reduction of inflation by 2003.

After resigning from his ministerial position in 2002, Dervis was elected as an MP for the main opposition Republican People’s Party in the general elections held later that year. In 2005, he was unanimously confirmed as the administrator of the United Nations Development Program, a post that is the third highest in the U.N. following the Secretary-General and Deputy Secretary-General.

Condolences Pour In

News of Dervis’ passing was met with an outpouring of condolences from politicians, academics, and economists. Ozgur Demirtas, academic and Sabancı University finance chair, tweeted, “He is a very important economist and minister. He was the architect behind the recovery from the 2001 crisis. If the reforms Kemal Dervis had wanted not been implemented, Turkey would have been stuck in the 2001 crisis. Condolences.” Former minister and current opposition politician Ali Babacan also expressed his sadness, tweeting, “I am very saddened by the loss of our esteemed minister Kemal Dervis, whose work I valued deeply and who represented our country successfully on the world stage.”

A Legacy of Economic Reform

Dervis’ legacy as an economist and politician will undoubtedly be remembered for his successful efforts to reform Turkey’s economy during one of its most challenging periods. His contributions to economic development and reform were recognized both nationally and internationally, and he will be greatly missed by those who knew him.

Born on January 10, 1949, Dervis received his bachelors and masters degrees from the London School of Economics in 1968 and 1970 respectively, and his PhD from Princeton University in 1973. He authored and co-authored a number of books on economics, including “Inequality in America: Facts, Trends and International Perspectives” in 2012 and “Recovery from the Crisis and Contemporary Social Democracy” in 2006.

News Source : Prince George Citizen

Source Link :Former UNDP chief and Turkish minister Dervis dies at 74/