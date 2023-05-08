Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-UNDP Chief and Turkish Minister Passes Away at 74

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kemal Dervis: A Tribute to the Late Turkish Economist and Politician

The Turkish economist, politician, and former head of the United Nations Development Programme, Kemal Dervis, passed away on Monday at the age of 74. He was being treated for an unspecified illness in Washington DC, according to Turkish news outlets.

A Legacy of Economic Reforms

In early 2001, Turkey was facing its worst economic crisis in modern history, with inflation skyrocketing and the stock market collapsing. Dervis left his job at the World Bank, where he had worked for over two decades, and joined the government at the invitation of then-prime minister Bülent Ecevit. As Minister of Economic Affairs, Dervis was largely responsible for implementing a successful three-year economic reform plan that included major structural changes and bank reforms. He also negotiated a loan from the International Monetary Fund, a move that was highly unpopular due to the need for deep spending cuts. However, Turkey resumed rapid economic growth in 2002, and inflation declined significantly by 2003.

A Life of Service

Dervis resigned his ministerial post in August 2002 and was elected as an MP for the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) in the general elections held later that year. In 2005, he was confirmed as the Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme – a position that is the third highest in the United Nations after the Secretary-General and Deputy Secretary-General. He did not seek a second term in 2009 when his four-year term expired.

A Respected Economist and Minister

Dervis was born on January 10, 1949, and received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the London School of Economics in 1968 and 1970, respectively. He earned his PhD from Princeton University in 1973 and wrote and co-authored several books on economics, including “Inequality in America: Facts, Trends, and International Perspectives” in 2012 and “Recovery from the Crisis and Contemporary Social Democracy” in 2006.

A Deeply Saddened Nation

News of Dervis’ passing has been met with deep sadness and mourning in Turkey. Ozgur Demirtas, Academic and Finance Chair of Sabancı University, tweeted that “He is a very important economist and minister. He was the architect behind the recovery from the 2001 crisis. If Kemal Dervis had not wanted to implement the reforms, Turkey would have been mired in the 2001 crisis. Mourning.” Ali Babakan, a former minister and current opposition politician, also expressed his condolences, saying, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of our respected minister Kemal Dervis, whose work I deeply valued and who successfully represented our country on the world stage.”

A Lasting Legacy

Kemal Dervis will be remembered as a dedicated public servant and an influential economist who played a significant role in shaping Turkey’s economic policies during a time of crisis. His legacy of economic reforms and commitment to social democracy will continue to inspire future generations of economists and policymakers in Turkey and beyond.

News Source : Business News

Source Link :Former UNDP chief and Turkish minister dies at 74/