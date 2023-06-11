Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Vancouver Aquarium CEO John Nightingale passes away at 75

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering John Nightingale: A Global Leader in Ocean Conservation

John Nightingale, a global leader in ocean conservation and the head of Vancouver’s Aquarium for a quarter-century, passed away on Monday at the age of 75. He died peacefully at his home in Vernon after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by his family and music. Nightingale was born in Colorado and raised in Oregon. He moved to Vancouver in 1993 after working at the New York Aquarium, Seattle Aquarium, and Maui Ocean Centre.

From 1993 to 2018, Nightingale was the head of Vancouver’s aquarium. During his tenure, he expanded its science, research, and conservation programs, developing non-profit initiatives such as Ocean Wise, Coastal Ocean Research Institute, and the Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup. Ocean Wise, formerly known as the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Science Centre, aims to protect oceans by creating avenues for sustainable seafood sourcing.

Nightingale was passionate about conservation and believed that it begins with engagement. He believed that connecting people to nature and building a commitment to conservation through inspiration and knowledge is the key to protecting our planet’s ecosystems. In a final message recorded for his former colleagues, friends, and staff, just days before his passing, he encouraged them to keep going forward with drive and vigor, engaging around the beauty, issues, and needs of our ecosystems, particularly the world’s oceans.

In 2018, as he stepped down as the Vancouver aquarium’s director, Nightingale said he was most proud of transforming the local institute into a global force for ocean conservation by engaging people around the world in ocean issues. Under his leadership, attendance at the facility grew from 750,000 to 1.2 million in 2016. He also created revenue-producing subsidiaries to support its $40 million a year operations and for-profit subsidiaries that helped create a Las Vegas hotel’s shark exhibit and now manage Europe’s largest aquarium L’Oceanografic in Valencia, Spain, on a long-term contract.

Nightingale’s impact on the City of Vancouver and the millions of guests who enjoyed the aquarium will be felt for generations. He encouraged the aquarium’s visitors to look at our ocean and the world from different perspectives. He insisted that the globe in the aquarium be placed upside down to force people to question their own perspectives and the impact of climate change.

John Nightingale was a visionary leader who dedicated his life to ocean conservation. Through his work, he inspired millions of people around the world to take action to protect our planet’s ecosystems. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations to work towards a sustainable future.

