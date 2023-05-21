Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-VC Allam Appa Rao of JNTU-K passes away in Andhra Pradesh

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Allam Appa Rao: A Visionary Leader in Academia

On Saturday, the academic community lost a visionary leader in the passing of Allam Appa Rao, former Vice-Chancellor of JNTU-Kakinada and former Principal of Andhra University College of Engineering (AUCE). Appa Rao passed away in his sleep while visiting his daughter in Dallas, leaving behind a legacy of hard work, planning, and execution.

A Professor in Computer Science and Systems Engineering, Appa Rao’s career was marked by his visionary leadership qualities. In 1985, he became a Professor in his field without even being a lecturer or Reader, a testament to his exceptional knowledge and expertise. He went on to create a Research School of Bioinformatics, working with medical professionals and producing papers by himself and with several doctoral students. His work earned him several research projects, and he involved himself in inter-disciplinary research even as a Principal of AUCE, according to Andhra University sources.

Appa Rao’s contributions to academia did not end there. He rose to greater heights as the first Vice-Chancellor of JNTU-K and Director of Prof. CR Rao Advanced Institute at University of Hyderabad, as well as Chairman in NITTR, Chennai. His leadership and expertise were recognized by his peers, and he was awarded several prestigious honors throughout his career.

In addition to his work in academia, Appa Rao was also a philanthropist. He established a degree college in the name of his parents, a testament to his dedication to education and his familial values.

Appa Rao’s passing is a great loss to the academic community, but his legacy will live on through the countless students and colleagues he inspired throughout his career. He leaves behind his wife, a daughter, and a son.

As we remember Allam Appa Rao, we can honor his memory by continuing to strive for excellence in our respective fields, to pursue inter-disciplinary research, and to give back to our communities through philanthropy and dedication to education.

