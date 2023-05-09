Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Vikings QB Joe Kapp dies at 85

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Minnesota Vikings Mourn the Loss of Former Quarterback Joe Kapp

The Minnesota Vikings have suffered yet another loss with the passing of former quarterback Joe Kapp on Monday at the age of 85. Kapp, who was the starter in Super Bowl IV against the Kansas City Chiefs, spent three seasons with the Vikings after spending seven seasons in the Canadian Football League where he twice led the British Columbia Lions to the Grey Cup title game.

A Career to Remember

Joe Kapp’s career in football was nothing short of remarkable. After being drafted by the Washington Redskins in 1959, Kapp spent a few seasons bouncing around the NFL before heading to the Canadian Football League where he would make a name for himself. He played for the Calgary Stampeders and the British Columbia Lions, leading the latter to two Grey Cup appearances and one title in 1964.

In 1967, Kapp returned to the NFL, signing with the Minnesota Vikings. He quickly made a name for himself as a fierce competitor and a true leader on the field. In his first season with the team, he led them to the playoffs and a 10-2 record. The following year, he led the Vikings to their first-ever Super Bowl appearance, where they fell to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kapp’s final season with the Vikings was in 1969, where he led the team to a 12-2 record and another playoff appearance. He retired from football after that season, but his legacy would live on for years to come.

A Tragic End

In the last years of his life, Joe Kapp struggled with dementia and feared that he had chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease that has been linked to repeated head trauma. Kapp had suffered multiple concussions throughout his football career, and his family was concerned about the long-term effects of those injuries.

His son J.J. Kapp said that his father’s brain will be studied at the University of San Francisco, where researchers are studying the effects of CTE on former football players. The hope is that this research will help to prevent future cases of CTE and improve the lives of those who have already been affected by the disease.

A Legacy That Lives On

Joe Kapp’s legacy as a football player and a leader will live on for years to come. He was a fierce competitor who never gave up, even in the face of adversity. His leadership on the field was unmatched, and he was loved and respected by his teammates and fans alike.

Off the field, Kapp was known for his philanthropic work and his dedication to helping others. He was a true role model and an inspiration to many. His contributions to the world of football and to society as a whole will not be forgotten.

Final Thoughts

The Minnesota Vikings and the football world as a whole have lost a true legend in Joe Kapp. His legacy will live on forever, and his contributions to the sport and to society will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kapp’s family, friends, and with the Vikings organization during this difficult time.

News Source : Tyler Forness

Source Link :Former Vikings QB Joe Kapp passed away at 85/