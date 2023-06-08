Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-West Fork police chief passes away at 47

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former West Fork Police Chief John Paul Nelson Passes Away at 47

The community of Winslow, Arkansas mourns the loss of retired Police Chief John Paul Nelson, who passed away on June 5 at the age of 47. Nelson, who served as the West Fork police chief for several years, was known for his dedicated service to the community and his commitment to keeping the people of Winslow safe.

Funeral Arrangements

According to Nelson’s obituary, his funeral will be held on June 10 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held on June 9 from 5-7 p.m. at Moore’s Chapel. An escort by law enforcement will accompany Nelson’s procession on Highway 71 to the West Fork Cemetery.

A Message from the Mayor

West Fork Mayor Heith Caudle expressed his condolences for Nelson’s passing in a heartfelt Facebook post. “On behalf of the City of West Fork, I extend our heartfelt condolences for the loss of retired Police Chief John Nelson,” Caudle wrote. “We are deeply saddened to hear of his passing and recognize the immense contributions he made to our community during his dedicated service to the City of West Fork. During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers go out to Chief Nelson’s family, friends, and colleagues. We share in your grief. We are grateful for Chief Nelson’s dedicated service and his legacy will forever remain a cherished part of our community.”

A Legacy of Service

Nelson’s passing is a loss for the entire community of Winslow, as he was widely respected and admired for his service as a police officer. Throughout his career as a law enforcement officer, he worked tirelessly to protect the people of West Fork and ensure that their community remained a safe place to live and work. His dedication and commitment to public service will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

As the community comes together to mourn the loss of Chief Nelson, his legacy of service will continue to inspire those who knew him. His commitment to public safety and his dedication to the people of Winslow will be remembered for years to come, and his memory will serve as a reminder of the sacrifices made by law enforcement officers every day in service to their communities.

Final Thoughts

The passing of former West Fork Police Chief John Paul Nelson is a tragedy for the entire community of Winslow. His legacy of service and commitment to public safety will be deeply missed, and his memory will be cherished by all who knew him. As the community comes together to mourn his loss, we offer our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues, and we honor his memory by continuing to work towards a safer, more just society for all.

News Source : Justin Trobaugh

Source Link :Former West Fork police chief dies at 47/