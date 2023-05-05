Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-World Rugby Chairman Passes Away at 75

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Bernard Lapasset: The Rugby Administrator Who Helped Bring the Sport Back to the Olympics

Bernard Lapasset, the former French rugby administrator, passed away at the age of 75. He served as the chairman of World Rugby for eight years and played a crucial role in bringing rugby back to the Olympic program after a 92-year gap.

Lapasset’s Contribution to Rugby

Lapasset served as the chairman of World Rugby from 2008-16. During his tenure, the sport was reintroduced to the Olympics in the form of seven-a-side rugby at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. Rugby Sevens was also played at the Tokyo Games in 2021 and will feature again at the next year’s Paris Olympics.

Under his leadership, France won the bid to host the 2007 Rugby World Cup, which broke all audience, attendance, and commercial records. Lapasset’s passion and dedication to rugby were evident, and he championed the sport’s values both on and off the field.

Lapasset’s Legacy

Lapasset’s contribution to rugby was recognized by numerous rugby-playing countries. He was appointed an honorary Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit and was awarded Japan’s Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun for his role in helping Japan host the Rugby World Cup in 2019, making it the first Asian country to do so.

After stepping down as World Rugby chairman in 2016, Lapasset served as co-chairman of the organizing committee for the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics, continuing his lifelong commitment to sports.

Tributes to Lapasset

Current World Rugby chairman, Bill Beaumont, who succeeded Lapasset, paid tribute to his contribution to the sport. “Throughout his tenure, his passion and dedication was always evident, and he was a champion of the sport’s values from the field of play to the boardroom and beyond,” said Beaumont. “The sport can be proud of what World Rugby, its unions, and the sport has achieved during his chairmanship.”

The rugby community worldwide mourned Lapasset’s passing and paid tribute to his legacy.

Conclusion

Bernard Lapasset’s contribution to rugby and sports, in general, was immense. He played a pivotal role in bringing rugby back to the Olympics and helped raise the game’s profile worldwide. His passion, dedication, and commitment to rugby will be remembered and cherished by the rugby community worldwide.

News Source : Antelope Valley Press

Source Link :Former World Rugby chairman dead at 75 | Newsline/