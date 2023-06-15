Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-WV Supreme Court Justice Warren McGraw dies at 84

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Warren McGraw: A Lifetime of Fighting for Working People

Warren McGraw, a former West Virginia Supreme Court justice and a prominent public servant for over five decades, passed away at the age of 84 on Wednesday. His death was confirmed by Jennifer Bundy, a spokeswoman for the Supreme Court. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Blue Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens in Beckley.

McGraw retired from his post as a county circuit judge in 2021 due to physical impairments stemming from Parkinson’s disease. However, his legacy and contributions to the state of West Virginia will be remembered for years to come.

Mike Pushkin, the state Democratic Party chairman and a member of the House of Delegates, spoke highly of McGraw, describing him as “a tireless advocate for working people and those who are too often left behind.” Pushkin added that McGraw’s dedication to improving the lives of the poor and those struggling to make a better life for themselves and their families was unwavering throughout his career.

McGraw earned a bachelor’s degree from Morris Harvey College and a law degree from Wake Forest University. He served five terms in the Legislature as a Democrat, including four years as Senate president. After losing in the 1984 primary for governor, McGraw later became a member of the Wyoming County school board. He also served as the prosecutor in Wyoming County from 1996 to 1998 before being elected to fill an unexpired six-year term on the state Supreme Court in 1998.

In 2004, McGraw lost his bid for a full 12-year term to Republican Brent Benjamin in a heavily contested election. Advertisements financed largely by then-Massey Energy President and CEO Don Blankenship targeted McGraw. During an annual Labor Day picnic and rally that year, McGraw warned the largely union crowd that corporate interests were focused on him because of his lifelong support of “the working man.”

McGraw believed that the attacks on him stemmed not only from his six years on the Supreme Court but also from his push as a legislator to tax coal in the 1970s. “It’s been this underlying factor,” he said. “I was the sponsor of the coal severance tax in West Virginia. Millions and millions of dollars have been paid on that tax, and I’m sure the coal industry has never forgotten.”

Despite his defeat, McGraw continued to serve the people of West Virginia. He was elected as a circuit judge in Wyoming County in 2008 and re-elected in 2016 before retiring in 2021. His brother, Darrell V. McGraw Jr., also served in the Supreme Court and was a five-term state attorney general.

McGraw’s dedication to fighting for the working people of West Virginia was evident throughout his career. As the son of a disabled coal miner, he knew firsthand the struggles that coal mining families faced in the state. United Mine Workers of America President Cecil E. Roberts paid tribute to McGraw, saying, “We have lost a warrior. We have lost a friend.”

McGraw’s legacy will be remembered as one of dedication, service, and tireless advocacy for those in need. He fought for the working people of West Virginia until the very end, leaving behind a lasting impact on the state and its citizens.

