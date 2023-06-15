Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-WV Supreme Court Justice Warren McGraw passes at 84

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Warren McGraw passed away at the age of 84 on Wednesday, according to a court spokeswoman. McGraw had spent five decades in public service, during which he served as a county circuit judge, a member of the West Virginia Legislature, a prosecutor, and a school board member. He was also elected to fill an unexpired six-year term on the state Supreme Court in 1998. However, he lost the bid for a full 12-year term in 2004 to Republican Brent Benjamin in a contested election that saw advertisements financed by Don Blankenship, then-president and CEO of Massey Energy.

McGraw was known for his tireless advocacy for working people and the marginalized. He fought tirelessly to improve the lives of the poor and those struggling to make a better life for themselves and their families. Mike Pushkin, the state Democratic Party chairman and a member of the House of Delegates, paid tribute to McGraw, saying that he never forgot that a society is measured by how it treats its weakest members.

McGraw’s push as a legislator to tax coal in the 1970s earned him the ire of the coal industry, which is said to have played a role in his defeat in the 2004 Supreme Court election. However, he remained committed to fighting for miners and their families throughout his career. United Mine Workers of America President Cecil E. Roberts said in a statement that McGraw knew the struggles that faced coal mining families in West Virginia as the son of a disabled coal miner. Roberts described McGraw as a warrior and a friend who would be deeply missed.

McGraw retired as a county circuit judge in 2021, citing physical impairments caused by Parkinson’s disease. He had earned a bachelor’s degree from Morris Harvey College and a law degree from Wake Forest University. His brother, Darrell V. McGraw Jr., had also served in the Supreme Court and was a five-term state attorney general.

McGraw’s passing is a loss for West Virginia and the country, given his dedication to public service and his advocacy for the marginalized. His legacy will live on through his tireless work and dedication to fighting for the working people of West Virginia.

