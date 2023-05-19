Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-WWE Champ Passes Away at 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A Most Heartfelt RIP to the Man of the Hour – Superstar Billy Graham

The wrestling world is in mourning as it loses one of its most iconic figures, Superstar Billy Graham. Born as Eldridge Wayne Coleman, Superstar Billy Graham was a professional wrestler, trainer, and promoter who rose to fame during the 1970s. He was known for his charismatic personality, muscular physique, and flamboyant ring attire, which made him stand out from the crowd.

Graham’s career spanned over three decades, during which he won several championships and accolades. He was a former WWWF Heavyweight Champion, an NWA Florida Heavyweight Champion, and a WWA World Heavyweight Champion. He also had successful stints in other promotions such as AWA, NWA, and WCW.

Graham was not only a great wrestler but also an influential figure in the industry. He inspired a generation of wrestlers, including Hulk Hogan, Jesse Ventura, and Ric Flair, who credited him for their success. He was known for his innovative moves and cutting-edge promos that revolutionized the wrestling business.

Graham’s legacy extends beyond the ring as he was also a mentor to many aspiring wrestlers. He trained several wrestlers, including Lex Luger, Bam Bam Bigelow, and Tatanka, who went on to become successful in their own right.

The news of Graham’s passing came as a shock to the wrestling community. His fellow wrestlers took to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the legend. Ric Flair, one of Graham’s protégés, tweeted, “The Superstar Billy Graham Just Left Us. THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR INFLUENCE On My Career!”. Dave Meltzer, a wrestling journalist, also expressed his sadness, “I am so sad. My entire life, and tons of others from Flair to Hogan to Jesse to tons you wouldn’t know and tons you would changed because of him. Valerie, I just wish you the best, you’re a saint and more people than you know are aware of it.”

Graham’s wife, Valerie, had earlier revealed that he had been in the ICU for three weeks. She had requested urgent prayers for her husband, who was fighting undisclosed health issues. She refused to remove him from life support, saying that he was a fighter, and his will was strong, even if his body wasn’t. She thanked everyone for their support and love during this difficult time.

Superstar Billy Graham was a trailblazer in the wrestling industry. He was a larger-than-life personality who inspired and entertained millions of fans worldwide. His legacy will live on forever, and he will always be remembered as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. Rest in peace, Superstar Billy Graham.

