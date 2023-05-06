Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-WWE Star Sara Lee, 30, Dies by Suicide in Texas

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Professional wrestler Sara Lee’s death ruled a suicide

Texas healthcare examiners have ruled the death of professional wrestler Sara Lee as a suicide. The 30-year-old had ingested a lethal cocktail of alcohol and prescription drugs, including amphetamines and doxylamine. Lee, best known for winning the 2015 WWE “Tough Enough” reality television series, died on October 5 at her home in San Antonio. Her sister-in-law, Courtney White, said in a statement that Lee had lived a beautiful life, and her death was a very short chapter that needed no explanation or comments. Experts remind people who are struggling with mental health issues or suicidal thoughts to seek help immediately.

Sara Lee’s life and career

Sara Lee was born on December 29, 1989, in Hope, Michigan. She was a professional wrestler who was best known for winning the 2015 WWE “Tough Enough” reality television series. The show was a competition that aired on the USA Network where contestants competed for a one-year, $250,000 WWE contract. Lee was declared the winner of the sixth season of the show. After winning the competition, Lee signed a contract with WWE and was assigned to the company’s developmental territory, NXT. She made her in-ring debut in September 2015 and competed in several matches before taking time off to give birth to her daughter in 2017.

Lee’s death and the importance of mental health

Lee’s death is a reminder of the importance of mental health and seeking help when needed. Suicide is a leading cause of death worldwide, and mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, and substance abuse are significant risk factors. It is essential to recognize the signs of mental illness and seek help from a mental health professional or a crisis hotline. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 and can provide support to individuals in crisis. People can also text HOME to 741741 to connect with a crisis counselor or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for more resources.

In conclusion, Sara Lee’s death is a tragic reminder of the importance of mental health and seeking help when needed. Suicide is a preventable tragedy, and it is essential to recognize the signs of mental illness and seek help from a mental health professional or a crisis hotline. People should not be afraid to ask for help, and there is no shame in seeking treatment for mental health conditions. We must continue to raise awareness about mental health and work towards breaking the stigma surrounding mental illness.

News Source : Trends Wide

Source Link :Former WWE star Sara Lee, 30, died by suicide, Texas professional medical examiner principles/