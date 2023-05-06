Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-WWE star Sara Lee dies by suicide at 30

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee died by suicide in October 2022, leaving her family, friends, and fans devastated. The news came as a shock to the wrestling community, who remembered Lee as an inspiration and a motivator. Lee had left a “letter of intent” before taking a lethal cocktail of drugs and alcohol in her home in Texas, according to her autopsy report.

Lee was a popular cast member in WWE’s Tough Enough, a reality competition show in which participants competed for the chance to sign with the WWE. She won the competition in 2015, becoming the first female to win the show. Her win propelled her into the WWE world, where she made her in-ring debut in January 2016 in a six-woman tag team match.

However, Lee was released from her WWE contract later that same year. She married former WWE wrestler Wesley Blake in 2017, and the couple had three children together. Their daughter, Piper, was born in 2017, and their second child, Brady, was born in February 2019.

Lee’s untimely death left Blake heartbroken, and he penned a heartfelt note to her on his Instagram page. He described her as a motivator, a best friend, a sister, a daughter, an aunt, the backbone of their family, and his wife. The post was flooded with tributes and condolences from wrestling fans and Lee’s former colleagues.

The wrestling community was left reeling by Lee’s death, with many expressing their shock and sadness on social media. WWE issued a statement offering their heartfelt condolences to Lee’s family, friends, and fans. The statement described Lee as an inspiration and a role model to many in the sports-entertainment world.

Lee’s death is a tragic reminder of the importance of mental health and the need for support and understanding. The pressures of the wrestling industry and the spotlight can be overwhelming, and it is essential that wrestlers have access to resources and support to help them cope with the demands of their profession.

Lee’s death is a loss to the wrestling community and a reminder of the importance of taking care of oneself and seeking help when needed. Rest in Peace, Sara Lee.

