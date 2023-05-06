Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-WWE Star Sara Lee’s Death Ruled Suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former WWE Tough Enough Winner Sara Lee’s Death Ruled as Suicide

The world of professional wrestling was left in shock when news broke that former WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee had passed away. According to a report by TMZ Sports, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office filed an autopsy report that ruled Lee’s death as suicide. The report stated that Lee consumed a lethal combination of alcohol and pills and left “letters of intent at the scene.”

Lee’s Background and Career in WWE

Sara Lee competed on the sixth season of WWE Tough Enough in 2015, a reality show that rewarded one male winner and one female winner with a WWE contract. Despite tough competition from eventual WWE Superstars such as Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, and Chelsea Green, Lee emerged as the women’s winner and signed a contract with WWE.

Lee reported to train at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, but unfortunately, she never made a televised appearance for WWE apart from her participation in Tough Enough. However, she did wrestle several NXT live event matches before her release from the company in September 2016.

While training at the Performance Center, Lee met Wesley Blake, who was signed with WWE from 2013 until 2021. Blake is best known for being one half of the NXT tag team champions with Buddy Murphy, holding the titles for over 200 days in 2015.

Blake’s Return to WWE in a Coaching Role

Following Lee’s untimely death, Fightful Select reported that Blake has returned to WWE in a coaching role at the Performance Center. This news was confirmed by Cultaholic, and it was revealed that Blake would be working with the developmental talent at the center.

Mental Health Resources

Lee’s death is a tragic reminder of the importance of mental health and the need to seek help when struggling. There are several resources available for anyone who needs help or support. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached by dialing 988 for 24/7 access to a trained counselor. The Crisis Text Line can be accessed by texting “HOME” to 741741. The HelpLine at the National Alliance on Mental Illness can be contacted by calling 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or emailing info@nami.org.

It is essential to prioritize mental health and seek help when needed. Let us all remember Sara Lee and the importance of taking care of ourselves and those around us.

