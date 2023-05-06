Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-WWE Star’s Death Ruled Suicide with Body Bruises – Reports

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former WWE Star Sara Lee Died by Suicide in October

Last year, former WWE star Sara Lee passed away from suicide. An autopsy report from the Bexar County Medical Examiner suggests that Lee had alcohol and pills in her system, as well as amphetamines and doxylamine. The report also revealed that Lee had left behind letters of intent before she passed.

Alcohol Was Likely a Factor in Her Death

A source close to Lee’s family told PEOPLE magazine earlier this year that alcohol was likely a factor in her death. The report also quoted a source saying Lee “was heavily drinking [the night she died]” and was later found by her husband, Cory James Weston.

“He [Westin] had just come back from working in Orlando. He took the kids somewhere and came back and found her. It was sudden,” the report continued that Lee was “never that person you would think would do this,” according to the insider. “There were never any signs.”

Lee’s Career and Early Life

Lee began her career in Michigan’s small town called Hope, graduating in 2010 from Meridian High School, where she was on the track team and competed as a powerlifter. She debuted on season 6 of the Tough Enough competition series, and was crowned the season’s winner which came with a $250,000 contract from the WWE.

A Mother’s Devastating Announcement

In a Facebook post in October, her mother announced the news saying that the family is “in shock” after Lee’s sudden death. “It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus,” she wrote. “We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete.”

She continued, “We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially [Sara’s husband] Cory and her children.”

A Tragic End to a Promising Career

Lee’s untimely death is a tragic end to what promised to be a bright career. The WWE and fans of the sport mourn her loss and wish her family peace and healing during this difficult time.

News Source : Shreejit Shelar

Source Link :SHOCKING! Ex-WWE Star Sara Lee Died By Suicide Autopsy Report Confirms She Had Bruises On Her Body-REPORTS/