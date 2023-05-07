Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-WWE wrestler Sara Lee, 30, died by suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Death of Former WWE Star, Sara Lee

On Sunday May 7, 2023, former WWE star, Sara Lee, passed away after committing suicide, as confirmed by a new autopsy report. Lee, who won the sixth season of WWE’s reality show competition Tough Enough in August 2015, reportedly consumed a lethal combination of alcohol and pills before her death. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office documents also revealed that there were letters of intent at the scene before her passing.

Lee had bruises and abrasions on her body and head when she died, which officials suspected may have been due to multiple falls while she was intoxicated. She was married to Cory Weston, also known as Wesley Blake in the wrestling world, and the couple had three children.

After her death, WWE released a statement expressing their condolences to her family, friends, and fans. “As a former ‘Tough Enough’ winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world,” the statement read.

Lee’s Life and Career

Sara Lee was born in Hope Township, Michigan, and was a competitive powerlifter in high school. She went on to study medical sonography at Delta College in Bay City, Michigan. In 2015, she entered the WWE reality TV show Tough Enough and won the competition by a fan vote, which earned her a $250,000 (£198,000) contract for a year with the franchise.

After leaving WWE in 2016, Lee trained in Orlando, Florida, with Team Vision Dojo. She married Cory Weston in December 2017, and together they had three children: a five-year-old daughter named Piper, a three-year-old son named Brady, and a baby boy born in August 2021.

A Heartfelt Message from Weston

After Lee’s death, Weston shared an emotional post on Instagram, paying tribute to his wife. “You were a motivator, a best friend, a sister, a daughter, an aunt, the backbone of our family, and (my favorite), my wife,” he wrote. “I can’t promise that I will stop grieving but I know now, that you’re free. I can’t thank you enough for giving me the best years of my life so far.”

Download the Kenyan Jobs App

Looking for a job in Kenya? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in the country. Click here to download the app.

Download Our Blog’s App

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and articles from our blog by downloading our app from Google Playstore. Click here to download the app.

News Source : DAILY POST

Source Link :Former WWE star SARA LEE, 30, died by suicide, autopsy reveals/