Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Zimpapers Employee Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Zimpapers Staffer Dies at 64

Introduction

Former Zimpapers staffer, Thenjiwe Dube, passed away at the age of 64 due to an infection in the stomach. Mrs Dube served the Zimpapers Bulawayo branch for 32 years before her retirement in March 2015. She was a hard worker and a community leader who was always in the forefront of developing her community. Her husband, Adam Bango Dube, described his wife as a wonderful woman who appreciated the importance of education and was always pushing everyone, including herself, to get some form of qualification. After her retirement from Zimpapers, Mrs Dube concentrated on farming, turning their Newton West residence into a thriving horticulture farming business.

Early Life and Career

Thenjiwe Dube (nee Mdlongwa) was born and raised in Zimbabwe. She started her career at Zimpapers as a typist and rose through the ranks to become the Sunday News Editor’s secretary, a position she held until her retirement. During her 32 years of service, she gained a lot of experience and expertise in the media industry.

Community Leader

Mrs Dube was not only a hard worker but also a community leader. She was a church leader and treasurer of her Roman Catholic diocese. She was part of a lot of community organizations and always in the forefront of developing her community. She mentored the Bango family and wanted to see the family united all the time. Mrs Dube was a person who would actually be hurt if a family member did not toe the line, hence she always led by example.

Importance of Education

Mrs Dube appreciated the importance of education and was always pushing everyone, including herself, to get some form of qualification. When she married her husband, she did not have any significant academic qualifications. She studied while she was raising their children. She completed her Ordinary level in three years, went on to complete her Advanced level. She then went to university and did her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Media Studies and also a post-graduate degree in Development Studies. Mrs Dube always encouraged her husband and children to work hard to achieve in life.

Farming Business

After her retirement from Zimpapers, Mrs Dube concentrated on farming, turning their Newton West residence into a thriving horticulture farming business. She was so proud looking at what she achieved as a farmer, right now they have over 6,000 tomato plants, green vegetables, and she had also started venturing into poultry. Just from half a hectare, she was supplying vegetables to major supermarkets and companies, proving to everyone that they could be a farmer if they put their heart into it. She did most of the work and had created employment for two men she worked with from dawn to dusk ensuring that her crops were okay. She even inspired her children to also like farming, hence today they are celebrating her legacy.

Conclusion

Mrs Thenjiwe Dube was a hard worker, a community leader, and an inspiration to many. She appreciated the importance of education and was always pushing everyone, including herself, to get some form of qualification. After her retirement from Zimpapers, she turned their Newton West residence into a thriving horticulture farming business. Mrs Dube will be remembered for her hard work, dedication, and contribution to her community. She will be buried at Umvutshwa Park Cemetery on Saturday.

Zimpapers Staffer Obituary News Chronicle

News Source : The Chronicle

Source Link :Former Zimpapers staffer dies | The Chronicle/