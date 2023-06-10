Dead – Death – Obituary News : Excalibur Actor Paul Geoffrey passes away at 68

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

English Actor Paul Geoffrey Passes Away at the Age of 68

A Battle with Cancer Claims the Life of a Talented Actor

On June 3, 2021, Paul Geoffrey, a renowned English actor known for his roles in “Excalibur” and “Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes,” passed away in Santa Fe, N.M. at the age of 68. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported that he had been battling cancer.

Remembering Paul Geoffrey’s Life and Career

Paul Geoffrey was a true thespian who continued to act until the end of his life. Apart from acting, he was a lover of French wine and food, had a deep understanding of history, was a lifelong Arsenal fan, and was known to be one of the sweetest people in the world.

Throughout his acting career, Geoffrey played a variety of roles. He starred as Perceval in the 1981 film “Excalibur,” which won best artistic contribution at Cannes in 1981 and received an Oscar nomination for best cinematography. He also played Lord John ‘Jack’ Clayton in Ralph Richardson’s 1984 Tarzan film “Greystoke” and Mr. Lockwood in the Juliette Binoche-starring 1992 adaptation of Emily Bronte’s “Wuthering Heights.”

In addition to his film work, Geoffrey appeared on television shows like “The Jewel in the Crown,” “The Man from Moscow,” “Napoleon and Josephine: A Love Story,” “The Manageress,” “Spyship,” “Acapulco H.E.A.T,” “Better Call Saul,” and the “Get Shorty” series.

A Tribute to Paul Geoffrey

Paul Geoffrey’s contribution to the world of film and television will always be remembered. His nuanced performances on screen and his passion for his craft have left an indelible mark on the industry. He will be deeply missed by his fans, friends, and family.

Rest in Peace, Paul Geoffrey.

