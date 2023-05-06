Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Experience Theater Magic at The Spotlight Playhouse with “Dead Giveaway” – Entertainment for All!”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Step Out and Immerse Yourself in Live Theater with The Spotlight Playhouse

As life begins to return to normal, there’s no better time to step out of the house and immerse yourself in the world of live theater. The Spotlight Playhouse invites you to join them for an unforgettable night filled with laughter and mystery with their production of Pat Cook’s “Dead Giveaway.”

A Captivating Plot

“Dead Giveaway” is a comedy chiller that follows the story of Angie Bowles, an undercover policewoman investigating the strange lives and secrets of five eccentric spinsters living together. The play is filled with twists and turns, keeping the audience guessing until the very end. Directed by Chad Hembree and featuring a cast of seasoned Spotlight veterans, along with newcomer Kristi Miller, “Dead Giveaway” promises an entertaining and engaging evening for all who attend.

Inclusive Pricing Structure

The Spotlight Playhouse is committed to making theater accessible to everyone, regardless of their financial situation. That’s why they are offering “Pay What You Can” performances on Fridays, allowing patrons to choose the price they can afford. This initiative ensures that everyone has the opportunity to experience the magic of live theater and enjoy a night out with friends, family, or that special someone.

Perfect for All Audiences

So why not break free from the routine and indulge in the captivating world of theater? Whether it’s your first time attending a show or you’re a seasoned theatergoer, “Dead Giveaway” offers the perfect mix of comedy, suspense, and intrigue that will keep you entertained from start to finish.

Performance Details

“Dead Giveaway” will run at The Spotlight Playhouse, located at 214 Richmond Road, Berea, KY, with performances scheduled for May 12, 13, 19, and 20 at 8 pm, and on May 21 at 2 pm, 2023. Standard ticket prices are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, and $8 for students. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the box office online at https://thespotlightplayhouse.com or call 859-756-0011.

Rediscover the Magic of Theater

Don’t miss this opportunity to step back into the world of live theater and enjoy a memorable night at The Spotlight Playhouse with “Dead Giveaway.” Book your tickets now and rediscover the magic of theater!

News Source : BereaOnline

Source Link :Rediscover the Magic of Theater at The Spotlight Playhouse with “Dead Giveaway” – Entertainment for Everyone!/